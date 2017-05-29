Instead of Sexy Bikini, Emily Ratajkowski Switched Things Up in This Darling Bandeau Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski Black Bikini in Texas
Over Memorial Day weekend, Emily Ratajkowski spent some quality time with her family in Austin, Texas. While we're used to seeing Emily in sexy bikinis, the supermodel opted for a girly bandeau bikini by Hunza G x Pandora Sykes.
If you're wondering why Hunza G sounds so familiar, it's because they created the iconic cut-out dress Julia Roberts wore in the movie Pretty Woman. Have a look at her darling bikini ahead and shop similar versions too.