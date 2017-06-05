 Skip Nav
Emily Ratajkowski's Swimsuit Looks Sexy From All Angles — Especially the Back
I Re-Created 4 of Kate Middleton's Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty
The 22 Things Our Editors Are Shopping This Month
8 Swimsuit Trends You're Going to See Everywhere in 2017
Emily Ratajkowski's Swimsuit Looks Sexy From All Angles — Especially the Back

Emily Ratajkowski is on vacation somewhere beautiful, and you can bet she packed a few swimsuits for the trip. While visiting a hot spring, the star slipped into a black one-piece with a plunging neckline, which she wore with layered necklaces. Though the front of her swimsuit was revealing, the back was even sexier. It featured a scooped back and a cheeky thong fit that showed off Emily's assets. Her friend even playfully left a muddy handprint on Emily's buttocks. Scroll on for a closer look at the star's sultry one-piece.

Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Bikini That Perfectly Complemented Her Tan

