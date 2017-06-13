 Skip Nav
We Don't Blame Emily Ratajkowski For Taking a Selfie in This Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski is vacationing in Italy and sharing swimsuit snaps left and right. That's just the way we like it — especially when her selections are so on point. While she first flaunted a Zimmermann two-piece, Emily is continuing her streak in a blue off-the-shoulder design that could later pass for a crop top with a pair of high-waisted trousers and espadrilles. Now isn't that the type of beach-to-happy-hour look every girl goes for?

Emily took a selfie in the suit, showing off her toned stomach and cheeky floral bikini bottoms that remind us of her Dolce & Gabbana "diaper" suit. Scroll to take a look, then shop inspired designs for your next getaway.

If You Prefer Emily Ratajkowski's Bikinis, You Obviously Haven't Seen Her Baywatch Suit

Latest Fashion
