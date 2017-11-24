 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
This Might be Emily Ratajkowski's Sexiest Swimsuit Yet — and It's Not a Bikini
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Might be Emily Ratajkowski's Sexiest Swimsuit Yet — and It's Not a Bikini

Whether it's a bikini or monokini, Emily Ratajkowski often favors low-cut styles that reveal some skin. For her getaway, the star wore a brown one-piece halter that fits this exact description. The bottom rode up to show off her legs while the sides dipped low to give a hint of sideboob. When Emily turned around, we got an even sexier glimpse of the very cheeky swimsuit and it briefly reminded us of her diaper bikini moment. The star accessorized with necklaces (as she's done before) and completed the beachy look with a straw hat. This might be Emily's sexiest swimsuit moment yet, so scroll on to have a look and then shop similar options.

Related
Emily Ratajkowski's Sexiest Bikinis All Have Something in Common
This Might be Emily Ratajkowski's Sexiest Swimsuit Yet — and It's Not a Bikini
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
SwimsuitsEmily RatajkowskiFashion InstagramsSummer FashionSpring FashionSwimwearGet The LookModelsCelebrity StyleShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Ottoman Textured Stripe Tummy Control One-Piece Swimsuit
from Macy's
$112
MATCHESFASHION.COM
JADE SWIM Halterneck swimsuit
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$198
Melissa Odabash
Plunge Halterneck Swimsuit
from shoptiques.com
$235
Lisa Marie Fernandez
One-Piece Dree Louise Wrap Maillot
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$385$192.50
Michael Kors
Belted Plunge Maillot
from 6pm.com
$445
Asos
ASOS Tall ASOS TALL Cowl Neck Swimsuit
from Asos
$57
Shop More
Asos One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Asos
Velvet Strappy Back Plunge Swimsuit
from Asos
$51$35.50
South Beach
Navy Low Back Swimsuit
from Asos
$30$15
Missguided
High Leg Swimsuit
from Asos
$29$20
Asos
Tie Front Cut Out Swimsuit
from Asos
$45
Asos
Bright Tassel Trim Batwing Drape Swimsuit
from Asos
$56
MATCHESFASHION.COM One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Mara Hoffman
Terry lace-up striped swimsuit
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$245$147
Marysia Swim
Broadway scallop-edged swimsuit
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$351$140
Marysia Swim
Palm Springs scallop-edged swimsuit
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$343$240
Norma Kamali
Mio scoop-back swimsuit
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$575$345
Mara Hoffman
Vela rainbow-stripe print swimsuit
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$225$135
Michael Kors One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Michael Kors
One-Piece Strappy Swimsuit
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$268
Michael Kors
One-Piece Appliqued Swimsuit
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$698
Michael Kors
Outline Floral One-Piece Swimsuit
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$358
Michael Kors
One-Piece Shirred Swimsuit
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$290
Michael Kors
Nautical Strappy One Piece Swimsuit
from shopbop.com
$317$221.90
Asos One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Swimwear
The Swimwear You Need This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Swimwear
Your Favorite Fashion Bloggers Are Wearing These 1-Piece Swimsuits
by Alessandra Foresto
Demi Lovato
We're Having a Hard Time Not Spending All Our Money on Demi Lovato's Swimsuits
by Celia Fernandez
Thalia
Thalia Just Found the Sexy 1-Piece You'll Be Wearing All Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Asos One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sassyredlipstick
stephikruse
maxieelle
themeghanjones
MATCHESFASHION.COM One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
monroesteele
monroesteele
fairaporter
fairaporter
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds