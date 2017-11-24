Emily Ratajkowski Brown One-Piece Swimsuit March 2017
This Might be Emily Ratajkowski's Sexiest Swimsuit Yet — and It's Not a Bikini
Whether it's a bikini or monokini, Emily Ratajkowski often favors low-cut styles that reveal some skin. For her getaway, the star wore a brown one-piece halter that fits this exact description. The bottom rode up to show off her legs while the sides dipped low to give a hint of sideboob. When Emily turned around, we got an even sexier glimpse of the very cheeky swimsuit and it briefly reminded us of her diaper bikini moment. The star accessorized with necklaces (as she's done before) and completed the beachy look with a straw hat. This might be Emily's sexiest swimsuit moment yet, so scroll on to have a look and then shop similar options.
