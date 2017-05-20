 Skip Nav
Emily Ratajkowski Rocks This Sexy Bikini in the Perfect Summer Shade
Cannes Film Festival
Every Can't-Miss Look That's Hit the Cannes Red Carpet So Far
The Royals
The 1 Reason Pippa Middleton Won't Choose a Wedding Gown Like Kate's
Street Style
2017's Must-Have Sneaker Looks Good With Everything Already in Your Closet
Emily Ratajkowski Rocks This Sexy Bikini in the Perfect Summer Shade

How does supermodel Emily Ratajkowski spend her free time before a major red carpet event? Relaxing by the pool in a tiny bikini, of course. Emily, who's in the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival, already showed off her amazing bikini style in a red-hot two-piece and now she debuted yet another covetable swimsuit style.

The 25-year-old enjoyed some sunshine in a sea-green bikini by the Los Angeles-based brand Velvet Sphynx. The sexy bikini featured a plunging neckline, while strappy bikini bottoms hugged all of her curves perfectly. Take a look at her latest bikini style and shop the look ahead.

If You Prefer Emily Ratajkowski's Bikinis, You Obviously Haven't Seen Her Baywatch Suit

SwimsuitsEmily RatajkowskiCelebrity BikiniBikinisSwimwearCannes Film FestivalGet The LookModelsCelebrity StyleShopping
