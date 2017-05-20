Emily Ratajkowski Rocks This Sexy Bikini in the Perfect Summer Shade

How does supermodel Emily Ratajkowski spend her free time before a major red carpet event? Relaxing by the pool in a tiny bikini, of course. Emily, who's in the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival, already showed off her amazing bikini style in a red-hot two-piece and now she debuted yet another covetable swimsuit style.

The 25-year-old enjoyed some sunshine in a sea-green bikini by the Los Angeles-based brand Velvet Sphynx. The sexy bikini featured a plunging neckline, while strappy bikini bottoms hugged all of her curves perfectly. Take a look at her latest bikini style and shop the look ahead.