Emily Ratajkowski Traded in Her Thanksgiving Sweatpants For a Tiny Bikini

You won't find Emily Ratajkowski in sweatpants on Thanksgiving. Staying true to her love of swimsuits, the star shared several sexy snaps of herself in a leopard-print bikini. She wrote, "Happy Thanksgiving from paradise" and modeled the classic two-piece in front of a hammock.

Although we have no idea where in the world she is, we do know where her bikini is from. The swimsuit came straight from Emily's own swimwear line, Inamorata Swim. The model's been promoting it lately on her Instagram, so it's no surprise that for her getaway she chose a piece from her own collection. Luckily for us, the exact bikini is still available to shop. We might not wear it right now (hello, sweats), but we definitely want it for our next vacation.