 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Emily Ratajkowski Traded in Her Thanksgiving Sweatpants For a Tiny Bikini
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Emily Ratajkowski Traded in Her Thanksgiving Sweatpants For a Tiny Bikini

You won't find Emily Ratajkowski in sweatpants on Thanksgiving. Staying true to her love of swimsuits, the star shared several sexy snaps of herself in a leopard-print bikini. She wrote, "Happy Thanksgiving from paradise" and modeled the classic two-piece in front of a hammock.

Although we have no idea where in the world she is, we do know where her bikini is from. The swimsuit came straight from Emily's own swimwear line, Inamorata Swim. The model's been promoting it lately on her Instagram, so it's no surprise that for her getaway she chose a piece from her own collection. Luckily for us, the exact bikini is still available to shop. We might not wear it right now (hello, sweats), but we definitely want it for our next vacation.

Related
The Emily Ratajkowski Swimsuit You Should Copy Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Neptune Top
$75
from inamorataswim.com
Buy Now
Neptune Bottom
$75
from inamorataswim.com
Buy Now
Kate Spade
Crystal Cove Leopard-Print Triangle Bikini Top Women's Swimsuit
$98
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Two-Piece Swimwear
Diane von Furstenberg
Leopard Bikini Top
$148 $103.60
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Two-Piece Swimwear
Forever 21
FOREVER 21 Plus Bikini Bottoms
$17.90 $12.53
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Plus Swimwear
Missguided
Mix & Match Leopard Print Triangle Bikini Top
$16 $8
from Asos
Buy Now See more Missguided Two-Piece Swimwear
boohoo
Plus Louisa 2 Way Leopard Print High Waist Bikini
$20
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Two-Piece Swimwear
Dolce & Gabbana
Women's Leopard Triangle Bikini Top
$225
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Two-Piece Swimwear
Tory Burch
Leopard-print Triangle Bikini - Navy
$235 $141
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Two-Piece Swimwear
Neptune Bikini
Kate Spade Bikini Top
Diane von Furstenberg Leopard Bikini Top
Forever 21 Leopard Bikini Bottoms
Missguided Triangle Bikini Top
Boohoo Bikini Bottom
Dolce & Gabbana Bikini Top
Tory Burch Leopard-Print Bikini
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Inamorata SwimSwimsuitsEmily RatajkowskiFashion InstagramsCelebrity BikiniSwimwearGet The LookThanksgivingFallCelebrity Style
Shop Story
Read Story
Neptune Top
from inamorataswim.com
$75
Neptune Bottom
from inamorataswim.com
$75
Kate Spade
Crystal Cove Leopard-Print Triangle Bikini Top Women's Swimsuit
from Macy's
$98
Diane von Furstenberg
Leopard Bikini Top
from shopbop.com
$148$103.60
Forever 21
FOREVER 21 Plus Bikini Bottoms
from Forever 21
$17.90$12.53
Missguided
Mix & Match Leopard Print Triangle Bikini Top
from Asos
$16$8
boohoo
Plus Louisa 2 Way Leopard Print High Waist Bikini
from boohoo
$20
Dolce & Gabbana
Women's Leopard Triangle Bikini Top
from Barneys New York
$225
Tory Burch
Leopard-print Triangle Bikini - Navy
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$235$141
Shop More
Missguided Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Missguided
White Super High Leg Bikini Bottoms - Mix & Match
from Missguided
$16
Missguided
Cobalt Blue Cross Front Bikini Top- Mix & Match
from Missguided
$19
Missguided
Black Sporty Cross Back Bikini Top - Mix&Match
from Missguided
$19
Missguided
Black Choker Neck Bandage Bikini Set
from Missguided
$57
Missguided
Bardot Bandage Bikini Top
from Asos
$29
Forever 21 Plus Swimwear SHOP MORE
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size One-Piece Swimsuit
from Forever 21
$27.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size One-Piece Swimsuit
from Forever 21
$34.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Lace-Up Swimsuit
from Forever 21
$29.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size One-Piece Swimsuit
from Forever 21
$27.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Unique Vintage Polka-Dot Bikini Bottoms
from Forever 21
$45
Dolce & Gabbana Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Dolce & Gabbana
Blue & White Striped Flounce Bikini
from SSENSE
$695$209
Dolce & Gabbana
White High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms
from SSENSE
$255$77
Dolce & Gabbana
Women's Polka Dot Bandeau Bikini
from Barneys New York
$695
Dolce & Gabbana
White Wired Bikini Top
from SSENSE
$295$212
Dolce & Gabbana
Striped Padded Bandeau & Brief Bikini Set
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$645$342
boohoo Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
You'll Want to Shop Selena Gomez's Sexy Swimsuits
by Vivian Nunez
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio Is Here With All the Swimwear Inspiration You'll Ever Need
by Alessandra Foresto
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio's Bride-Squad 1-Piece Is Perfection — and You'll Want It So Badly
by Alessandra Foresto
New Year
14 Blogger-Inspired Style Trends You Need to Try in 2017
by Alessandra Foresto
Missguided Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
tippyjane
uniquelyjulz
darlingcoco
savillamountain
Forever 21 Plus Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mycurvesndcurls
curvenvy
sassyredlipstick
curvenvy
Dolce & Gabbana Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thelovelymessblog
ohmybonbon
hellofashionblog
westvillagewasp
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds