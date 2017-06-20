 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Emily Ratajkowski's Cover-Up Was Good Enough — but Then We Saw Her Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski Pink Bikini Instagram

Absolute dream ✨

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Emily Ratajkowski's trip to Italy looked like quite the dream, and she's got the stylized snaps to match sitting pretty on her Instagram feed. (What do you expect? She's a model with posing prowess after all.) It seems like Emily can't stop sharing bikini shots, and we're A-OK with that, as they're giving us plenty of inspiration to shop for the swim season ahead.

Emily teased her bright triangle bikini by sharing a few angles of her LPA floral cover-up first. The oversize silk button-down is an easy throw-on-and-go getaway staple, and its peach shade complements a pastel two-piece most perfectly. If, like us, you're feeling inspired by Emily's entire ensemble, you can shop plenty of similar essentials ahead.

Related
The Emily Ratajkowski Swimsuit You Should Copy Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Shop Brands
Burberry · H&M · Topshop · Eres · Melissa Odabash · Lisa Marie Fernandez · Marysia Swim · Frankie's Bikinis

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

✌🏼

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Absolute dream ✨

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

REVOLVE Tops
LPA Top 193 in Peach
$268
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Tops
The Outnet Tops
F.R.S For Restless Sleepers Era floral-print silk-twill blouse
$635$317.50
from The Outnet
Buy Now See more The Outnet Tops
Burberry
Floral-Print Mulberry Silk Shirt
$895$358.18
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Burberry Shortsleeve Tops
H&M
Triangle Bikini Top
$17.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Two-Piece Swimwear
H&M
Bikini Bottoms
$12.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Two-Piece Swimwear
Topshop
Cut out asymmetric triangle bikini top
$30$15
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Two-Piece Swimwear
Topshop
Cutout pink bikini bottoms
$26$12
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Two-Piece Swimwear
Eres
Les Essentiels Voyou Triangle Bikini Top - Pink
$170
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Eres Two-Piece Swimwear
Eres
Les Essentiels Cavale Bikini Briefs - Pink
$165
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Eres Two-Piece Swimwear
Melissa Odabash
Bali triangle bikini
$187
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Melissa Odabash Two-Piece Swimwear
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Yasmin Striped Triangle Bikini
$325
from Intermix
Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Swimwear
Marysia Swim
Broadway Bikini Top in Black
$148
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Marysia Swim Two-Piece Swimwear
Frankie's Bikinis
Women's Frankies Bikinis Malibu Bikini Top
$85
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Frankie's Bikinis Two-Piece Swimwear
Frankie's Bikinis
Women's Frankies Bikinis Marina Bikini Bottoms
$80
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Frankie's Bikinis Two-Piece Swimwear
mytheresa Two-Piece Swimwear
Bower Swimwear Catroux bikini
$228
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more mytheresa Two-Piece Swimwear
LPASwimsuitsEmily RatajkowskiFashion InstagramsBeach Cover UpsSummer FashionCelebrity BikiniBikinisSwimwearGet The LookSummerModelsShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
REVOLVE
LPA Top 193 in Peach
from REVOLVE
$268
The Outnet
F.R.S For Restless Sleepers Era floral-print silk-twill blouse
from The Outnet
$635$317.50
Burberry
Floral-Print Mulberry Silk Shirt
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$895$358.18
H&M
Triangle Bikini Top
from H&M
$17.99
H&M
Bikini Bottoms
from H&M
$12.99
Topshop
Cut out asymmetric triangle bikini top
from Topshop
$30$15
Topshop
Cutout pink bikini bottoms
from Topshop
$26$12
Eres
Les Essentiels Voyou Triangle Bikini Top - Pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$170
Eres
Les Essentiels Cavale Bikini Briefs - Pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$165
Melissa Odabash
Bali triangle bikini
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$187
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Yasmin Striped Triangle Bikini
from Intermix
$325
Marysia Swim
Broadway Bikini Top in Black
from REVOLVE
$148
Frankie's Bikinis
Women's Frankies Bikinis Malibu Bikini Top
from Nordstrom
$85
Frankie's Bikinis
Women's Frankies Bikinis Marina Bikini Bottoms
from Nordstrom
$80
mytheresa
Bower Swimwear Catroux bikini
from mytheresa
$228
Shop More
Topshop Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Topshop
Posie floral plunge bikini top
from Topshop
$35
Topshop
Lace up bikini crop top
from Topshop
$35
Wolfwhistle
Wolf & whistle **high waisted bikini bottoms
from Topshop
$30
Topshop
Rib bikini crop top
from Topshop
$25
Topshop
Ribbed longline triangle bikini top
from Topshop
$28
mytheresa Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Mara Hoffman
Tie front bikini top
from mytheresa
$159$111
Dolce & Gabbana
Printed triangle bikini
from mytheresa
$495
Marysia Swim
Broadway bikini
from mytheresa
$293
She Made Me
Essential crochet bandeau bikini
from mytheresa
$209
Tory Burch
Costa smocked bandeau bikini
from mytheresa
$246
Marysia Swim Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Marysia Swim
Palm Springs Bikini Top
from shopbop.com
$150
Marysia Swim
Palm Springs Tie Bikini Bottom
from MODA OPERANDI
$190$133
Marysia Swim
Broadway Scallop Bikini Top
from shopbop.com
$137$95.90
Marysia Swim
Broadway Scallop Bikini Top
from shopbop.com
$148
Marysia Swim
Antibes Scallop Bikini Top
from shopbop.com
$141
Melissa Odabash Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
It Might Be Spring, but You'll Want to Shop Selena Gomez's Sexy Swimsuits
by Vivian Nunez
Summer Style
The Bright Swimsuits You'll Love Wearing This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Spring Fashion
The Most Flattering Swimsuit For Your Skin Tone and Body Shape
by Stephanie Araujo
Swimwear
You'll Be Wearing 1 of These Bikinis on Fourth of July — Mark Our Word
by Alessandra Foresto
Marysia Swim Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Swimwear
The Swimwear You Need This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
New Year
14 Blogger-Inspired Style Trends You Need to Try in 2017
by Alessandra Foresto
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio's Swimwear Has a Sexy Detail You Don't Want to Miss
by Macy Daniela Martin
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o Shows Off Her Bikini Body in Maui!
by Brittney Stephens
Topshop Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
chicdisheveled
shoppingandinfo
thedailytay
lovetaymack
mytheresa Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
hedvigso
fairaporter
fairaporter
fairaporter
Marysia Swim Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
chicsaturday
thedarlingpetitediva
imveryjolly
tezzamb
Marysia Swim Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
Jenaguisti
fashiontest
abigailgwfn
Absolutelyalli
The Outnet Tops AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
fashiontest
obsessionsnow
obsessionsnow
gio327
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds