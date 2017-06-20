6/20/17 6/20/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski Pink Bikini Instagram Emily Ratajkowski's Cover-Up Was Good Enough — but Then We Saw Her Bikini June 20, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Absolute dream ✨ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 20, 2017 at 7:53am PDT Emily Ratajkowski's trip to Italy looked like quite the dream, and she's got the stylized snaps to match sitting pretty on her Instagram feed. (What do you expect? She's a model with posing prowess after all.) It seems like Emily can't stop sharing bikini shots, and we're A-OK with that, as they're giving us plenty of inspiration to shop for the swim season ahead. Emily teased her bright triangle bikini by sharing a few angles of her LPA floral cover-up first. The oversize silk button-down is an easy throw-on-and-go getaway staple, and its peach shade complements a pastel two-piece most perfectly. If, like us, you're feeling inspired by Emily's entire ensemble, you can shop plenty of similar essentials ahead. RelatedThe Emily Ratajkowski Swimsuit You Should Copy Based on Your Zodiac Sign Shop Brands Burberry · H&M · Topshop · Eres · Melissa Odabash · Lisa Marie Fernandez · Marysia Swim · Frankie's Bikinis A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 18, 2017 at 5:39am PDT ✌🏼 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:02am PDT Absolute dream ✨ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 20, 2017 at 7:53am PDT REVOLVE Tops LPA Top 193 in Peach $268 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more REVOLVE Tops The Outnet Tops F.R.S For Restless Sleepers Era floral-print silk-twill blouse $635$317.50 from The Outnet Buy Now See more The Outnet Tops Burberry Floral-Print Mulberry Silk Shirt $895$358.18 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Burberry Shortsleeve Tops H&M Triangle Bikini Top $17.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Two-Piece Swimwear H&M Bikini Bottoms $12.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Two-Piece Swimwear Topshop Cut out asymmetric triangle bikini top $30$15 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Two-Piece Swimwear Topshop Cutout pink bikini bottoms $26$12 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Two-Piece Swimwear Eres Les Essentiels Voyou Triangle Bikini Top - Pink $170 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Eres Two-Piece Swimwear Eres Les Essentiels Cavale Bikini Briefs - Pink $165 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Eres Two-Piece Swimwear Melissa Odabash Bali triangle bikini $187 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Melissa Odabash Two-Piece Swimwear Lisa Marie Fernandez Yasmin Striped Triangle Bikini $325 from Intermix Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Swimwear Marysia Swim Broadway Bikini Top in Black $148 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Marysia Swim Two-Piece Swimwear Frankie's Bikinis Women's Frankies Bikinis Malibu Bikini Top $85 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Frankie's Bikinis Two-Piece Swimwear Frankie's Bikinis Women's Frankies Bikinis Marina Bikini Bottoms $80 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Frankie's Bikinis Two-Piece Swimwear mytheresa Two-Piece Swimwear Bower Swimwear Catroux bikini $228 from mytheresa Buy Now See more mytheresa Two-Piece Swimwear LPASwimsuitsEmily RatajkowskiFashion InstagramsBeach Cover UpsSummer FashionCelebrity BikiniBikinisSwimwearGet The LookSummerModelsShopping