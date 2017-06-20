Emily Ratajkowski's trip to Italy looked like quite the dream, and she's got the stylized snaps to match sitting pretty on her Instagram feed. (What do you expect? She's a model with posing prowess after all.) It seems like Emily can't stop sharing bikini shots, and we're A-OK with that, as they're giving us plenty of inspiration to shop for the swim season ahead.

Emily teased her bright triangle bikini by sharing a few angles of her LPA floral cover-up first. The oversize silk button-down is an easy throw-on-and-go getaway staple, and its peach shade complements a pastel two-piece most perfectly. If, like us, you're feeling inspired by Emily's entire ensemble, you can shop plenty of similar essentials ahead.