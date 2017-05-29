If You Prefer Emily Ratajkowski's Bikinis, You Obviously Haven't Seen Her Baywatch Suit

Don't get us wrong, Emily Ratajkowski looks good in a two-piece. In fact, the supermodel's come up with so many ideas for mixing and matching her bikinis, we can barely keep up. But while vacationing with her friends Bella Hadid, Elsa Hosk, Hannah Ferguson, Lais Ribeiro, Hailey Baldwin, and Rose Bertram in the Bahamas, Emily pulled a style switch-up.

Her red Solid & Striped design was fitted and sleek, with not a cutout in sight, and the plunging neckline was a touch sexy — very simple, very effortless, very Baywatch. Emily completed her look with a dainty chain necklace, allowing us full focus on her one-piece. While clearly, most of her pals prefer classic tops and bottoms, Emily is making a case for coverage at the beach. Read on for a look, then shop similar silhouettes for yourself.