5/29/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski Red One-Piece Swimsuit December 2016 If You Prefer Emily Ratajkowski's Bikinis, You Obviously Haven't Seen Her Baywatch Suit May 29, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak Don't get us wrong, Emily Ratajkowski looks good in a two-piece. In fact, the supermodel's come up with so many ideas for mixing and matching her bikinis, we can barely keep up. But while vacationing with her friends Bella Hadid, Elsa Hosk, Hannah Ferguson, Lais Ribeiro, Hailey Baldwin, and Rose Bertram in the Bahamas, Emily pulled a style switch-up. Her red Solid & Striped design was fitted and sleek, with not a cutout in sight, and the plunging neckline was a touch sexy — very simple, very effortless, very Baywatch. Emily completed her look with a dainty chain necklace, allowing us full focus on her one-piece. While clearly, most of her pals prefer classic tops and bottoms, Emily is making a case for coverage at the beach. Read on for a look, then shop similar silhouettes for yourself. A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 12, 2016 at 7:32am PST ❤️ @rose_bertram A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 12, 2016 at 7:57am PST Such a babe @emrata A photo posted by Rose Bertram (@rose_bertram) on Dec 12, 2016 at 10:16am PST A photo posted by BETH RICHARDS (@bethrichardsswimwear) on Dec 12, 2016 at 9:54am PST A photo posted by HANNAH FERGUSON (@hannahfergusonofficial) on Dec 12, 2016 at 9:38am PST