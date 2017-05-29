 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
If You Prefer Emily Ratajkowski's Bikinis, You Obviously Haven't Seen Her Baywatch Suit

Emily Ratajkowski Red One-Piece Swimsuit December 2016

If You Prefer Emily Ratajkowski's Bikinis, You Obviously Haven't Seen Her Baywatch Suit

Don't get us wrong, Emily Ratajkowski looks good in a two-piece. In fact, the supermodel's come up with so many ideas for mixing and matching her bikinis, we can barely keep up. But while vacationing with her friends Bella Hadid, Elsa Hosk, Hannah Ferguson, Lais Ribeiro, Hailey Baldwin, and Rose Bertram in the Bahamas, Emily pulled a style switch-up.

Her red Solid & Striped design was fitted and sleek, with not a cutout in sight, and the plunging neckline was a touch sexy — very simple, very effortless, very Baywatch. Emily completed her look with a dainty chain necklace, allowing us full focus on her one-piece. While clearly, most of her pals prefer classic tops and bottoms, Emily is making a case for coverage at the beach. Read on for a look, then shop similar silhouettes for yourself.

Related
Emily Ratajkowski Proves You Can Go Topless in a One-Piece, Too
Emily Ratajkowski Just Made a "Diaper Bikini" the Sexiest Thing on Earth
It's Not Bella Hadid's Bikini You Should Be Looking At — It's What She's Wearing With It

Shop Brands
MICHAEL Michael Kors · J.Crew · Solid & Striped · Jonathan Simkhai · Karla Colletto · Lisa Marie Fernandez · Seafolly · Norma Kamali · Eres · Asos

A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

❤️ @rose_bertram

A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Such a babe @emrata

A photo posted by Rose Bertram (@rose_bertram) on

A photo posted by BETH RICHARDS (@bethrichardsswimwear) on

A photo posted by HANNAH FERGUSON (@hannahfergusonofficial) on

Zappos One-Piece Swimwear
KAMALIKULTURE by Norma Kamali - Underwire Halter Mio Women's Swimsuits One Piece
$175 $122.99
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Zappos One-Piece Swimwear
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Twist-Front Halter One-Piece Swimsuit
$112 $66.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more MICHAEL Michael Kors One-Piece Swimwear
J.Crew
V-neck one-piece swimsuit in Italian matte
$98
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Swimwear
Solid & Striped
Raspberry Ballerina Crossover Swimsuit
$195
from Avenue32
Buy Now See more Solid & Striped One-Piece Swimwear
Jonathan Simkhai
Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit
$295
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Jonathan Simkhai One-Piece Swimwear
NET-A-PORTER.COM One-Piece Swimwear
Emma Pake - Antonia Lace-up Swimsuit - Red
$355 $248
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM One-Piece Swimwear
Karla Colletto
Basics Round-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
$207
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Karla Colletto One-Piece Swimwear
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Yasmin Rope-detailed Seersucker Swimsuit - Red
$445
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez One-Piece Swimwear
J.Crew
Shoulder-tie one-piece swimsuit
$98 $64.99
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Swimwear
Seafolly
Block Party Sweetheart Maillot One-Piece
$142
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more Seafolly One-Piece Swimwear
shoptiques.com One-Piece Swimwear
Cami and Jax Olympia One Piece
$250
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more shoptiques.com One-Piece Swimwear
Norma Kamali
Bill Ruched Halterneck Swimsuit - Red
$350 $210
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Norma Kamali One-Piece Swimwear
Eres
Les Essentiels Cachette Halterneck Swimsuit - Tomato red
$385
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Eres One-Piece Swimwear
Neiman Marcus One-Piece Swimwear
OYE Swimwear Roman Plunge-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
$350
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Neiman Marcus One-Piece Swimwear
Asos
Neoprene Fishnet Insert Panel Plunge Halter Swimsuit
$49
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos One-Piece Swimwear
SwimsuitsEmily RatajkowskiSolid & StripedFashion InstagramsSwimwearGet The LookModelsCelebrity StyleShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Zappos
KAMALIKULTURE by Norma Kamali - Underwire Halter Mio Women's Swimsuits One Piece
from Zappos
$175 $122.99
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Twist-Front Halter One-Piece Swimsuit
from Macy's
$112 $66.99
J.Crew
V-neck one-piece swimsuit in Italian matte
from J.Crew
$98
Solid & Striped
Raspberry Ballerina Crossover Swimsuit
from Avenue32
$195
Jonathan Simkhai
Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$295
NET-A-PORTER.COM
Emma Pake - Antonia Lace-up Swimsuit - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$355 $248
Karla Colletto
Basics Round-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
from Neiman Marcus
$207
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Yasmin Rope-detailed Seersucker Swimsuit - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$445
J.Crew
Shoulder-tie one-piece swimsuit
from J.Crew
$98 $64.99
Seafolly
Block Party Sweetheart Maillot One-Piece
from 6pm.com
$142
shoptiques.com
Cami and Jax Olympia One Piece
from shoptiques.com
$250
Norma Kamali
Bill Ruched Halterneck Swimsuit - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$350 $210
Eres
Les Essentiels Cachette Halterneck Swimsuit - Tomato red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$385
Neiman Marcus
OYE Swimwear Roman Plunge-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
from Neiman Marcus
$350
Asos
Neoprene Fishnet Insert Panel Plunge Halter Swimsuit
from Asos
$49
Shop More
MICHAEL Michael Kors One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Twist-Front Halter One-Piece Swimsuit
from Macy's
$112 $66.99
MICHAEL Michael Kors
High-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
from Macy's
$108 $63.99
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Off-the-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit, Green
from Neiman Marcus
$130
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Ruffled Ditsy-Floral One-Piece Swimsuit
from Neiman Marcus
$122
MICHAEL Michael Kors
V-Neck Illusion One-Piece Swimsuit
from Macy's
$130 $77.99
Jonathan Simkhai One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Jonathan Simkhai
Halter Snap One Piece
from shopbop.com
$365 $219
Jonathan Simkhai
Cutout Striped Bonded Jersey Halterneck Swimsuit - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$365 $182
Jonathan Simkhai
Lace Up One Piece
from shopbop.com
$295
Jonathan Simkhai
Halter Lace One Piece
from shopbop.com
$364.80 $218.88
Jonathan Simkhai
Mesh-trimmed Lace-up Swimsuit - Tomato red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$295 $148
shoptiques.com One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Blue Life
Roped One Piece
from shoptiques.com
$195 $144
Blue Life
Roped One Piece
from shoptiques.com
$187 $138
shoptiques.com
Fridasch swimwear Yellow Onepiece Backless
from shoptiques.com
$59
shoptiques.com
Oh yes Fashion Plunging Strappy Bodysuit
from shoptiques.com
$34 $9
Ale By Alessandra
Free Spirit One Piece
from shoptiques.com
$149
Solid & Striped One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
It Might Be Spring, but You'll Want to Shop Selena Gomez's Sexy Swimsuits
by Vivian Nunez
Swimwear
The Swimwear You Need This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Summer Style
The Bright Swimsuits You'll Love Wearing This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Swimwear
Your Favorite Fashion Bloggers Are Wearing These 1-Piece Swimsuits
by Alessandra Foresto
Karla Colletto One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Swimwear
19 Monokini Swimsuits That Are About to Make This Your Sexiest Summer Yet
by Macy Daniela Martin
Thalia
Thalia Just Found the Sexy 1-Piece You'll Be Wearing All Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Shopping Guide
Stylish, Sporty Swimwear For Your Spring Break Workouts
by Dominique Astorino
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o Just Showed You the Power of a Red Swimsuit
by Alessandra Foresto
Asos One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Demi Lovato
We're Having a Hard Time Not Spending All Our Money on Demi Lovato's Swimsuits
by Celia Fernandez
Swimwear
Hoping to Have the Sexiest Summer Ever? Slip Into One of These Swimsuits
by Hilary White
Spring Fashion
The Most Flattering Swimsuit Style For Curvy Women
by Alessandra Foresto
Family Travel
8 Mom-Approved Swimsuits That Will Actually Stay Put
by Lisa Horten
Asos One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shopstylesocial
allison48
fashionlushblog
lovelysilvia
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds