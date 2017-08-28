Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Crop Top So Small, You Might Mistake It For a Bikini

Most of us would rock a white tee and jeans as our weekend uniform, but not Emily Ratajkowski. The star stuck to her love of crop tops. She stepped out for the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight Saturday night wearing a white bralette-style design that knotted into a bow. Emily wore the revealing top with a pair of light-washed jeans and a tassle clutch.

Even though the piece basically resembled a bikini top, we actually liked the look on Emily. It suits her style! Plus, leave it to her to pull off wearing almost nothing with the utmost confidence. Read on to see her outfit from all angles, then shop similar crop tops below.