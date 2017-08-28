 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Crop Top So Small, You Might Mistake It For a Bikini

Most of us would rock a white tee and jeans as our weekend uniform, but not Emily Ratajkowski. The star stuck to her love of crop tops. She stepped out for the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight Saturday night wearing a white bralette-style design that knotted into a bow. Emily wore the revealing top with a pair of light-washed jeans and a tassle clutch.

Even though the piece basically resembled a bikini top, we actually liked the look on Emily. It suits her style! Plus, leave it to her to pull off wearing almost nothing with the utmost confidence. Read on to see her outfit from all angles, then shop similar crop tops below.

Related
Emily Ratajkowski's Outfit Looks Supersporty, Until Your Eyes Land on Her Shoes

Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Crop Top So Small, You Might Mistake It For a Bikini
Rime Arodaky Organza Top
Cushnie et Ochs Crossover Bra Top
Free People Corset Cami
Lisa Marie Fernandez Cropped Top
A.L.C. Easton Top
Zimmermann Bralette
Start Slideshow
Emily RatajkowskiFashion InstagramsCelebrity Street StyleSummer FashionGet The LookSummerTopsModelsCelebrity StyleShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
NET-A-PORTER.COM
Rime Arodaky - Ella Embroidered Silk And Cotton-blend Organza Top - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$735
Cushnie et Ochs
Crossover Bra Top
from shopbop.com
$395$118.50
Free People
Corset Detail Swit Cami in Black
from REVOLVE
$38
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Smocked-cotton cropped top
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$395$276
A.L.C.
Easton Cropped Cotton-Blend Top
from MODA OPERANDI
$225
Zimmermann
Mercer Fan cotton bralette
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$295
Shop More
Free People Camisoles SHOP MORE
Free People
Lace Lacey Cami
from shopbop.com
$38$26.60
Free People
Flipside Cami
from shopbop.com
$38$26.60
Free People
Night Tales Crop Top
from shopbop.com
$48
Free People
Cascades Cami
from shopbop.com
$58
Free People
Lace Trapeze Cami
from 6pm.com
$68$34.99
Cushnie et Ochs Sleeveless Tops SHOP MORE
Cushnie et Ochs
Open-back Chain-trimmed Silk Crepe De Chine Halterneck Top - Bright blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$595$238
Cushnie et Ochs
Twisted Wrap-effect Stretch-jersey Bodysuit - Taupe
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$595$178
Cushnie et Ochs
Metallic Lurex Bodysuit - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$650$195
Cushnie et Ochs
Twisted Wrap-effect Stretch-jersey Bodysuit - Navy
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$595$178
Cushnie et Ochs
Crossover Bra Top
from shopbop.com
$395$158
Zimmermann Tops SHOP MORE
Zimmermann
Paradiso Gingham One Shoulder Frill Top
from MODA OPERANDI
$350
Zimmermann
Frilled Cold Shoulder Top
from Intermix
$478$169
Zimmermann
Aerial Guipure Cotton-lace Top - Ivory
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$530$212
Zimmermann
Bowerbird Ruffled Lace-Up Silk Bell Sleeve Blouse
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$1,150$690
Zimmermann
Linen-Lace Top
from MODA OPERANDI
$995$393
Free People Camisoles AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thehouseofsequins
isabella_carrington_
_anna_english
pinterestingplans
Cushnie et Ochs Sleeveless Tops AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
whydid_dotcom
kristywharvey
veryallegra
veryallegra
Zimmermann Tops AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
wantherstyleblog
rachelvogttrends
ohmydior78
_anna_english
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds