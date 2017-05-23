 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Bikini That Perfectly Complemented Her Tan
Cannes Film Festival
Every Can't-Miss Look That's Hit the Cannes Red Carpet So Far
Blake Lively
Blake Lively Electrifies a Black-Tie Event in an All-Neon Outfit
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Mixes 2 Unexpected Prints With Her Swimsuit – and It Works
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 4  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Bikini That Perfectly Complemented Her Tan

After walking the Cannes red carpet in several stunning dresses, Emily Ratajkowski switched back to her usual attire: a bikini. The star packed a simple white swimsuit for her countryside vacation, which we immediately noticed. The bandeau top had slight ruching detail in the middle, while the bottoms were a high-rise cheeky style. The color of her bikini nicely complemented Emily's complexion and showed off her bronzed skin. The star kept her accessory game strong with stacked rings and gold necklaces. Read on to see Emily's swimsuit from all angles before buying one for yourself.

Related
Emily Ratajkowski and Her Mama Updated Their Bikinis With the Smartest Accessory

Previous Next
Join the conversation
SwimsuitsEmily RatajkowskiFashion InstagramsSummer FashionCelebrity BikiniBikinisSwimwearGet The LookSummerModelsCelebrity StyleShopping
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
We Rise
This Modeling Class Is Teaching Self-Love to Girls With Down Syndrome
by Natalie Rivera
Elsa's Frozen Margaritas Recipe
Food Video
by Megan Lutz
Watermelon Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts Recipe
Food Video
by Brandi Milloy
Emily Ratajkowski
by Sarah Wasilak
Truffles Filled With Sprinkles
Get the Dish
by Brandi Milloy
How to Wear Your Boyfriend's Clothes
Street Style
by Marina Liao
Kate Middleton Green Rochas Floral Dress
Kate Middleton
by Marina Liao
Celebrities Wearing Sweatpants at the Airport
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Isn't the First to Give Travel Sweatpants a High-Fashion Makeover
by Sarah Wasilak
First Ladies' Inaugural Dresses
Politics
9 Iconic First Lady Gowns Worth Talking About
by Sarah Wasilak
Best Summer Bags 2017
Summer
Sorry in Advance — You're Going to Want All These Summer Bags
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Japanese-Style Pancakes
Food Video
Japanese Hotcakes Instantly Make Mornings Happier
by Brandi Milloy
Lauren Conrad Baby Shower Dress
Lauren Conrad
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds