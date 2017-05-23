Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Bikini That Perfectly Complemented Her Tan

After walking the Cannes red carpet in several stunning dresses, Emily Ratajkowski switched back to her usual attire: a bikini. The star packed a simple white swimsuit for her countryside vacation, which we immediately noticed. The bandeau top had slight ruching detail in the middle, while the bottoms were a high-rise cheeky style. The color of her bikini nicely complemented Emily's complexion and showed off her bronzed skin. The star kept her accessory game strong with stacked rings and gold necklaces. Read on to see Emily's swimsuit from all angles before buying one for yourself.



