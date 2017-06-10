 Skip Nav
You Don't Want Emily Ratajkowski's Ruffled Bikini, You Need It

By now, we've seen so many of Emily Ratajkowski's swimsuits, we can hardly keep track. But the Zimmermann two-piece she wore in Italy? This one we'll remember. In fact, this is the type of bikini we immediately go shopping for. It is, after all, the perfect little number to take on vacation. Complete with vibrant red stripes and a crochet ruffled overlay, it's a bold look all by itself. Emily accessorized perfectly, opting for just a gold pendant and trusty hoop earrings. Thankfully, we tracked down the exact bikini, along with plenty more just like it. Scroll to shop, and you definitely won't be sorry.

