You Have to Admire Evan Rachel Wood's Commitment to Wearing Pantsuits on the Red Carpet

Are you keeping up with Evan Rachel Wood's love for pantsuits? We sure are. Evan, who is nominated in the lead actress in a drama category for Westworld, walked the 2017 Emmys red carpet in a Jeremy Scott For Moschino white suit. The three-piece ensemble was composed of a structured cropped vest, corset-like top, and flared trousers. It was an elegant and formal look, setting her apart from the sea of dresses. The star has been vocal about the empowering reasons she wears pantsuits on the red carpet and it appears she is 100 percent dedicated to this cause, now and forever.