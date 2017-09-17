 Skip Nav
Award Season
We're Gladly Pressing Pause on Fashion Week to Admire the Emmys Red Carpet
Award Season
The 6 Best Dressed Women at the Emmys
Tracee Ellis Ross
Let's Just Call Tracee Ellis Ross the Queen in Chanel at the Emmys
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You Have to Admire Evan Rachel Wood's Commitment to Wearing Pantsuits on the Red Carpet

Are you keeping up with Evan Rachel Wood's love for pantsuits? We sure are. Evan, who is nominated in the lead actress in a drama category for Westworld, walked the 2017 Emmys red carpet in a Jeremy Scott For Moschino white suit. The three-piece ensemble was composed of a structured cropped vest, corset-like top, and flared trousers. It was an elegant and formal look, setting her apart from the sea of dresses. The star has been vocal about the empowering reasons she wears pantsuits on the red carpet and it appears she is 100 percent dedicated to this cause, now and forever.

You Have to Admire Evan Rachel Wood's Commitment to Wearing Pantsuits on the Red Carpet
You Have to Admire Evan Rachel Wood's Commitment to Wearing Pantsuits on the Red Carpet
You Have to Admire Evan Rachel Wood's Commitment to Wearing Pantsuits on the Red Carpet
You Have to Admire Evan Rachel Wood's Commitment to Wearing Pantsuits on the Red Carpet
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
PantsuitAward SeasonJeremy ScottRed CarpetEvan Rachel WoodCelebrity StyleEmmy Awards
Join The Conversation
Sarah Hyland
by Perri Konecky
Pants on the Red Carpet at the 2017 SAG Awards
Evan Rachel Wood
Why Pants on the Red Carpet Is More Than Just an Award Season Trend
by Samantha Netkin
How Old Is Jane Fonda?
Jane Fonda
by Brittney Stephens
Sarah Paulson Seeing Madonna at the 2017 Met Gala
Met Gala
Sarah Paulson Freaks the F*ck Out After Spotting Madonna at the Met Gala
by Quinn Keaney
Viola Davis Talking About Becoming an EGOT Winner
Oscars
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds