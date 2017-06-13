Dad Style Is at an All-Time High — and These 19 Blogger Pics Prove It

If we were to raid our dads' closets, we'd probably find a collection of the following items: loafers, button-downs, running shoes, tons of belts, and possibly a fanny pack. It's pretty much the signature style among this group of men — dad clothes, we call it — but perhaps the guys who've raised us have been onto something all along. After all, some of our favorite bloggers rock the same pieces, just styled a little differently. Could it be that Dad's the most fashionable family member of them all?

The following photos at least make a pretty strong case. From crew neck sweaters to baggy jeans, dad style is at an all-time high in the fashion world. Read on to see what we mean while you rethink that tie you're getting him for Father's Day. Clearly the guy already knows what he's doing.