You May Have Not Noticed but Your Favorite Disney Princesses Showed Up at Cannes Film Festival
You May Have Not Noticed but Your Favorite Disney Princesses Showed Up at Cannes Film Festival

While it seems like many stars were channeling their favorite Disney princesses at this year's Cannes Film Festival, it turns out a few of your favorite characters actually made an appearance on the red carpet.

Instagram artist Gregory Masouras is the mastermind behind making these Disney princesses come to life. The Greek artist re-imagined some of the best fashion moments from the Cannes Film and transformed the stars who wore them into Disney characters. From Rihanna as Pocahontas to Bella Hadid as Belle, have a look at some of the magical Disney transformations ahead.

This Instagram Artist Places Fashion It Girls in the Magical World of Disney

