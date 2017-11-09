Gifts to Give Yourself
The 45 Pieces You Should Treat Yourself to Based on Your Go-to Retailers
As we're making our holiday shopping list and checking it twice, we can't help but sneak in some items we secretly want for ourselves. And truth be told, many of the pieces we want are from our typical go-to retailers like Zara or Topshop. We can always find that special something for an affordable price, which is great when we also have presents to buy for friends and family. Ahead, we've rounded up items you should treat yourself to at each of these shopping destinations. You can likely count on these stores to participate in Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals too. So no excuses, get shopping.
Tall one-shoulder top in kaleidoscope star print
$78
Faux Fur Cocoon Coat
$175
Lace Soft Bra
$39
Wide Leg Denim Jeans
$95
'darling' slogan cropped sweatshirt
$50
Faux Leather Crossbody Bag
$22.90
Pink Floyd Graphic Denim Jacket
$42.90
Outrageous Fortune High neck Blouse With Bow Tie Back Detail
$45
Long Oversized Mono Herringbone Stripe Scarf
$29
Breda Baer Watch
$88
Delicate Monogram Necklace
$38
