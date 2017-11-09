 Skip Nav
The 45 Pieces You Should Treat Yourself to Based on Your Go-to Retailers

As we're making our holiday shopping list and checking it twice, we can't help but sneak in some items we secretly want for ourselves. And truth be told, many of the pieces we want are from our typical go-to retailers like Zara or Topshop. We can always find that special something for an affordable price, which is great when we also have presents to buy for friends and family. Ahead, we've rounded up items you should treat yourself to at each of these shopping destinations. You can likely count on these stores to participate in Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals too. So no excuses, get shopping.

Zara sequin dress
$70
from zara.com

came out with this printed ankle bootie
$109
from zara.com

Zara top has your name on it
$40
from zara.com

faux fur stole
$40
from zara.com

playful Zara sweatshirt
$40
from zara.com

J.Crew
Skiers pajama set
$95
from J.Crew
Skiers pajama set
$95
from J.Crew
J.Crew
Ribbon-wrapped hoop earrings
$24.50
from J.Crew
Ribbon-wrapped hoop earrings
$24.50
from J.Crew
J.Crew
Tall one-shoulder top in kaleidoscope star print
$78
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Tops
J.Crew
Large pouch in striped satin
$69.50
from J.Crew
Large pouch in striped satin
$69.50
from J.Crew
J.Crew
Lottie bow flats in wool tartan
$128
from J.Crew
Lottie bow flats in wool tartan
$128
from J.Crew
this ruffle & Other Stories dress
$125
from stories.com

& Other Stories passport holder
$45
from stories.com

And Other Stories Coats
Faux Fur Cocoon Coat
$175
from And Other Stories
Faux Fur Cocoon Coat
$175
from And Other Stories
And Other Stories Bras
Lace Soft Bra
$39
from And Other Stories
Lace Soft Bra
$39
from And Other Stories
And Other Stories Denim
Wide Leg Denim Jeans
$95
from And Other Stories
Wide Leg Denim Jeans
$95
from And Other Stories
Topshop
Lips print pyjama jumpsuit
$140
from Topshop
Lips print pyjama jumpsuit
$140
from Topshop
Topshop Boots
Hibiscus ankle boots
$160
from Topshop
Hibiscus ankle boots
$160
from Topshop
Topshop
Striped mohair jumper
$95
from Topshop
Striped mohair jumper
$95
from Topshop
Ivy Park
Satin logo sliders
$50
from Topshop
Satin logo sliders
$50
from Topshop
Topshop
'darling' slogan cropped sweatshirt
$50
from Topshop
'darling' slogan cropped sweatshirt
$50
from Topshop
Forever 21
Studded Fishnet Crew Sock Set
$5.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Socks
Forever 21
Ribbed Knit Flounce-Sleeve Top
$35
from Forever 21
Ribbed Knit Flounce-Sleeve Top
$35
from Forever 21
Forever 21
Faux Leather Crossbody Bag
$22.90
from Forever 21
Faux Leather Crossbody Bag
$22.90
from Forever 21
Forever 21
Pink Floyd Graphic Denim Jacket
$42.90
from Forever 21
Pink Floyd Graphic Denim Jacket
$42.90
from Forever 21
Asos Longsleeve Tops
Outrageous Fortune High neck Blouse With Bow Tie Back Detail
$45
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Longsleeve Tops
Asos
Long Oversized Mono Herringbone Stripe Scarf
$29
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Scarves & Wraps
Asos
Gingham Smock Dress With Ruffles
$40
from Asos
Gingham Smock Dress With Ruffles
$40
from Asos
Asos Dresses
Y.A.S Floral Midi Dress With Ruffles
$95
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Dresses
Asos
Exclusive Pack of 10 Engraved Disc & Stone Rings
$13
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Rings
Asos
Faux Fur Coat in Leopard Print
$119
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Coats
MANGO
Polka-dot velvet skirt
$59.99
from MANGO
Polka-dot velvet skirt
$59.99
from MANGO
MANGO
Turtle neck sweater
$69.99
from MANGO
Turtle neck sweater
$69.99
from MANGO
MANGO
Satined embroidery sneaker
$79.99
from MANGO
Satined embroidery sneaker
$79.99
from MANGO
MANGO
Zip leather gloves
$39.99
from MANGO
Zip leather gloves
$39.99
from MANGO
MANGO
Decorative bow skirt
$79.99
from MANGO
Decorative bow skirt
$79.99
from MANGO
Anthropologie Watches
Breda Baer Watch
$88
from Anthropologie
Breda Baer Watch
$88
from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Beaded Wink Pouch
$78
from Anthropologie
Beaded Wink Pouch
$78
from Anthropologie
Anna Sui
High-Neck Silk Dress
$636
from Anthropologie
High-Neck Silk Dress
$636
from Anthropologie
Sol Angeles
Francais Tee
$78
from Anthropologie
Francais Tee
$78
from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Delicate Monogram Necklace
$38
from Anthropologie
Delicate Monogram Necklace
$38
from Anthropologie
H&M
Pajama Shirt and Pants
$29.99
from H&M
Pajama Shirt and Pants
$29.99
from H&M
H&M
Knit Wool-blend Sweater
$49.99
from H&M
Knit Wool-blend Sweater
$49.99
from H&M
H&M
Treggings
$24.99
from H&M
Treggings
$24.99
from H&M
H&M
Sleeveless Jumpsuit
$49.99
from H&M
Sleeveless Jumpsuit
$49.99
from H&M
