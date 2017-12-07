Gifts For Women Under $25
Believe It — These Stylish Gifts Are All Under $25
Checking everyone off your holiday list is expensive and time-consuming — but it doesn't have to be. If they've been very good this year, you might just want to gift them one of these cool finds from Urban Outfitters, none of which will cost you more than $25 (though they'll never know it). From stocking stuffers — like sporty socks — to dainty jewels she'll want to wear everyday, these 31 picks are stylish, affordable, and available all at one retailer. That's what we call winning.
Read on to shop our editor's picks just in time to cross everyone off your list.
Ban.do More Coffee Please Pin
$10
Pearl Cuff Bracelet
$24
Mint Marble iPhone 8/7/6/6s CaseBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Tech Accessories
Blaire Heart Post Earring SetBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Earrings
Yarn Dye Stripe Mini Tote Bag
$34 $24
Various Keytags Keychain
$15
Rachel Icon Crossbody BagBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Shoulder Bags
Eleni Rhinestone Choker NecklaceBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Necklaces
18k Gold Delicate Pinky Ring
$12
Striped Silky Mini Square Scarf
$14
Instax Multi Picture Frame
$14
Pair Of Thieves Blackout Striped Ribbed Crew Sock 3-PackBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Socks
Gemstone Statement RingBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Rings
Mega Babe iPhone 8/7/6/6s CaseBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Tech Accessories
Bh cosmetics 11 Piece Makeup Brush Set
$23
Bi-Fold Envelope Wallet
$22
Lace Triangle BraletteBuy Now See more Out From Under Bras
Roseanne Straw Bucket Bag
$49 $19.99
Smile Glass - Set Of 2
$16
Cut It Out Half-Frame SunglassesBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Sunglasses
Mini Rose Hibiscus Face Mist
$16
Beaded Animal Pouch
$19
Frank Body Coffee ScrubBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Body Scrubs & Exfoliants
