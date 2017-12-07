 Skip Nav
Believe It — These Stylish Gifts Are All Under $25

Checking everyone off your holiday list is expensive and time-consuming — but it doesn't have to be. If they've been very good this year, you might just want to gift them one of these cool finds from Urban Outfitters, none of which will cost you more than $25 (though they'll never know it). From stocking stuffers — like sporty socks — to dainty jewels she'll want to wear everyday, these 31 picks are stylish, affordable, and available all at one retailer. That's what we call winning.

Read on to shop our editor's picks just in time to cross everyone off your list.

Urban Outfitters Women's Fashion
Ban.do More Coffee Please Pin
$10
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Women's Fashion
Urban Outfitters
Pearl Cuff Bracelet
$24
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Bracelets
Urban Outfitters
Simple Ring Pack
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Rings
Urban Outfitters
Mint Marble iPhone 8/7/6/6s Case
$20
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Tech Accessories
Calvin Klein
Modern Cotton Thong
$20
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Thongs
Urban Outfitters
Blaire Heart Post Earring Set
$20
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Earrings
Obey
Franklin Beanie
$22
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Obey Hats
Urban Outfitters
Yarn Dye Stripe Mini Tote Bag
$34 $24
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Duffels & Totes
Urban Outfitters Key Chains
Various Keytags Keychain
$15
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Key Chains
Urban Outfitters
Rachel Icon Crossbody Bag
$20
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Shoulder Bags
Urban Outfitters
Eleni Rhinestone Choker Necklace
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Necklaces
Urban Outfitters
18k Gold Delicate Pinky Ring
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Rings
Out From Under
Stars Tulle Sock
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Out From Under Socks
Urban Outfitters
Striped Silky Mini Square Scarf
$14
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Scarves & Wraps
adidas
Trefoil II Knit Beanie
$20
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more adidas Hats
Urban Outfitters
Instax Multi Picture Frame
$14
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Women's Fashion
Nike
Benassi JDI Slide
$25
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Nike Sandals
Urban Outfitters Socks
Pair Of Thieves Blackout Striped Ribbed Crew Sock 3-Pack
$20
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Socks
Urban Outfitters
Gemstone Statement Ring
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Rings
Urban Outfitters
Mega Babe iPhone 8/7/6/6s Case
$20
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Tech Accessories
Urban Outfitters Brushes & Applicators Sets
Bh cosmetics 11 Piece Makeup Brush Set
$23
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Brushes & Applicators Sets
Urban Outfitters
Bi-Fold Envelope Wallet
$22
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Wallets
adidas
Mini Backpack
$25
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more adidas Backpacks
Out From Under
Lace Triangle Bralette
$20
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Out From Under Bras
Urban Outfitters
Roseanne Straw Bucket Bag
$49 $19.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Shoulder Bags
Urban Outfitters
Smile Glass - Set Of 2
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Women's Fashion
Urban Outfitters
Cut It Out Half-Frame Sunglasses
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Sunglasses
Herbivore Botanicals
Mini Rose Hibiscus Face Mist
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Herbivore Botanicals Face Care
Tommy Hilfiger
Seamless Bikini
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Tommy Hilfiger Panties
Urban Outfitters
Beaded Animal Pouch
$19
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Bags
Urban Outfitters Body Scrubs & Exfoliants
Frank Body Coffee Scrub
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Body Scrubs & Exfoliants
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
