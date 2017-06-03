 Skip Nav
Gigi Hadid Single-Handedly Made Your Favorite Childhood Sneakers Look Cool Again

Gigi Hadid Wearing Reebok Sneakers Oct. 2016

Gigi Hadid Single-Handedly Made Your Favorite Childhood Sneakers Look Cool Again

Is the reign of the Stan Smith really, truly over? One look at Gigi Hadid's sneakers may confirm so. The model stepped out in Paris rocking a pair of sleek, cushy trainers, and upon closer inspection, we realized they were a pair of Reeboks. Gigi even took to her Snapchat to give a shout-out to the brand, spotlighting their partnership for the #PerfectNever movement, which encourages women to embrace their inner strength and determination.

Although we instantly had flashbacks to our childhood Reeboks, the way Gigi wears hers is current and fresh. She paired the sneakers with ripped denim, a white tee, and a light, embellished jacket for her signature athleisure look. If we had to guess, Reebok sneakers will be the It shoe every blogger and model will be sporting this Winter. Scroll on to get ahead of the game by investing in a pair of your own — including the ones Gigi's wearing.

Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki
Gigi Hadid Is the Newest Face of Reebok's #PerfectNever Movement
Gigi Hadid Is the Newest Face of Reebok's #PerfectNever Movement
Image Source: Snapchat user gigihadid
She's Already Rocking the Shoes With Her Signature, Athleisure Style
She's Already Rocking the Shoes With Her Signature, Athleisure Style
Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki
Gigi Kept the Look Casual, but Cool With a Pair of Ripped Denim and a Cream-Colored Jacket
Gigi Kept the Look Casual, but Cool With a Pair of Ripped Denim and a Cream-Colored Jacket
Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki
Reebok
Women's 'Classic' Sneaker
$74.95
from Nordstrom
Reebok
'Club C 85 NT' sneakers
$88
from Farfetch
Reebok
NPC II NE Face
$69
from Zappos
LUISAVIAROMA Sneakers
Furylite Graphic Printed Nylon Sneakers
$113
from LUISAVIAROMA
SSENSE Sneakers
Reebok Classics White Club C Sneakers
$80
from SSENSE
Reebok
Sneakers
$136
from yoox.com
Reebok
Sneakers
$155
from yoox.com
Reebok
Sneakers
$152
from yoox.com
