Gigi Hadid Single-Handedly Made Your Favorite Childhood Sneakers Look Cool Again

Is the reign of the Stan Smith really, truly over? One look at Gigi Hadid's sneakers may confirm so. The model stepped out in Paris rocking a pair of sleek, cushy trainers, and upon closer inspection, we realized they were a pair of Reeboks. Gigi even took to her Snapchat to give a shout-out to the brand, spotlighting their partnership for the #PerfectNever movement, which encourages women to embrace their inner strength and determination.

Although we instantly had flashbacks to our childhood Reeboks, the way Gigi wears hers is current and fresh. She paired the sneakers with ripped denim, a white tee, and a light, embellished jacket for her signature athleisure look. If we had to guess, Reebok sneakers will be the It shoe every blogger and model will be sporting this Winter. Scroll on to get ahead of the game by investing in a pair of your own — including the ones Gigi's wearing.