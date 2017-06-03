6/03/17 6/03/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid Wearing Reebok Sneakers Oct. 2016 Gigi Hadid Single-Handedly Made Your Favorite Childhood Sneakers Look Cool Again June 3, 2017 by Marina Liao 1.6K Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Is the reign of the Stan Smith really, truly over? One look at Gigi Hadid's sneakers may confirm so. The model stepped out in Paris rocking a pair of sleek, cushy trainers, and upon closer inspection, we realized they were a pair of Reeboks. Gigi even took to her Snapchat to give a shout-out to the brand, spotlighting their partnership for the #PerfectNever movement, which encourages women to embrace their inner strength and determination. Although we instantly had flashbacks to our childhood Reeboks, the way Gigi wears hers is current and fresh. She paired the sneakers with ripped denim, a white tee, and a light, embellished jacket for her signature athleisure look. If we had to guess, Reebok sneakers will be the It shoe every blogger and model will be sporting this Winter. Scroll on to get ahead of the game by investing in a pair of your own — including the ones Gigi's wearing. Related15 Pairs of Blogger-Approved Shoes That Won't Make Your Feet Ache Shop Brands Reebok Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki Gigi Hadid Is the Newest Face of Reebok's #PerfectNever Movement Image Source: Snapchat user gigihadid She's Already Rocking the Shoes With Her Signature, Athleisure Style Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki Gigi Kept the Look Casual, but Cool With a Pair of Ripped Denim and a Cream-Colored Jacket Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki Reebok Women's 'Classic' Sneaker $74.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Reebok Sneakers Reebok 'Club C 85 NT' sneakers $88 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Reebok Sneakers Reebok NPC II NE Face $69 from Zappos Buy Now See more Reebok Sneakers LUISAVIAROMA Sneakers Furylite Graphic Printed Nylon Sneakers $113 from LUISAVIAROMA Buy Now See more LUISAVIAROMA Sneakers SSENSE Sneakers Reebok Classics White Club C Sneakers $80 from SSENSE Buy Now See more SSENSE Sneakers Reebok Sneakers $136 from yoox.com Buy Now See more Reebok Sneakers Reebok Sneakers $155 from yoox.com Buy Now See more Reebok Sneakers Reebok Sneakers $152 from yoox.com Buy Now See more Reebok Sneakers Share this post Gigi HadidCelebrity Street StyleDesigner CollaborationReebokCelebrity StyleTrendsSneakersShoesShopping