This British Girl Looks Just Like Taylor Swift — and Dresses Like Her, Too!

It looks like Taylor Swift has a long-lost twin, and she lives across the pond in Newcastle, England. Laura Cadman, a 20-year-old student and huge Taylor fan herself, resembles the pop superstar so much that she's been bombarded by diehard, selfie-craving Swifties on more than one occasion. I mean, can you blame them?

The similarities are simply uncanny. Both Laura and Taylor have choppy blond hair, blue eyes, an affinity for bold red lipstick, a tall, slim build, and a love for cats. On top of their remarkable physical resemblance, Laura and Taylor have very similar fashion senses, as both stick to fairly timeless outfits with the occasional edge.

In case you need additional evidence that Laura is truly Taylor's carbon copy, read on to see their most similar outfits to date. You'll definitely do a double take more than once!