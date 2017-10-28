 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
These Will Be the Biggest Fashion Trends in 2018 — Are You Ready?
Nostalgia
How to Work Your College Sweatshirt Into Your Wardrobe — and Look Cool as Hell
Spring Fashion
36 Ways to Wear Boyfriend Jeans That You Haven't Thought of Yet
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This British Girl Looks Just Like Taylor Swift — and Dresses Like Her, Too!

It looks like Taylor Swift has a long-lost twin, and she lives across the pond in Newcastle, England. Laura Cadman, a 20-year-old student and huge Taylor fan herself, resembles the pop superstar so much that she's been bombarded by diehard, selfie-craving Swifties on more than one occasion. I mean, can you blame them?

The similarities are simply uncanny. Both Laura and Taylor have choppy blond hair, blue eyes, an affinity for bold red lipstick, a tall, slim build, and a love for cats. On top of their remarkable physical resemblance, Laura and Taylor have very similar fashion senses, as both stick to fairly timeless outfits with the occasional edge.

In case you need additional evidence that Laura is truly Taylor's carbon copy, read on to see their most similar outfits to date. You'll definitely do a double take more than once!

Related
I Dressed Like Taylor Swift For a Week — and These Were the Results
The Only Difference? Laura's Crop Top Wasn't Glittery Like Taylor's
And Taylor Has Worn One Before, Too!
And Taylor Was Spotted Wearing Practically the Same One Alongside Harry Styles
Taylor Is Known to Love the Timeless Pattern
And So Does Taylor, in Dress Form
Taylor Loves Pairing Mustard With a Bold Lip
And Taylor Has Worn a Similar Look Before During the Chilly Weather
And They Both Pair Theirs With Red Lipstick
Taylor Styles Hers With a Bright Jacket and Pants
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fashion InstagramsCelebrity LookalikesTaylor SwiftCelebrity Style
Taylor Swift
Yep, Taylor Swift Does Look Naked in the "Ready For It" Video — Here's What She's Really Wearing
by Sarah Wasilak
Most Popular Halloween Costumes 2017
Halloween
These Are the Top 10 Halloween Costumes of 2017
by Brinton Parker
Leonardo DiCaprio and Jack Nicholson's Son Lookalike Photos
Celebrity Families
We Need to Talk About How Jack Nicholson's Son Looks Just Like Leonardo DiCaprio
by Quinn Keaney
Kit Harington and Christopher Abbott Look Alike
Christopher Abbott
Kit Harington and Christopher Abbott Look So Much Alike, I Don't Know Where to Direct My Bedroom Eyes
by Caitlin Hacker
How Did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Meet?
Celebrity Couples
There's a Good Chance Taylor Swift Met Joe Alwyn While Dating Calvin Harris
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds