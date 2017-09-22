 Skip Nav
Street Style
10 Trends That Didn't Make the Cut This Year — and What You Should Wear Instead
Street Style
How Stylish Women Do Halloween — Without Wearing a Costume
Prabal Gurung
Prabal Gurung's Ideas About Body Diversity Will Make You Say "Halle-Effin'-Lujah"
We Want Everything From the New Gucci Collection — Send Help

Gucci has proved to be the highlight of Milan Fashion Week — especially with Alessandro Michele at the helm of the house — and this week's show proved why.

The Spring/Summer 2018 collection strongly references the heroes of the 1970s rock era, specifically Elton John, whose initials are stamped across the shoulders of heavily embellished jackets and power blazers. But this isn't a fluid theme throughout the entire collection; Alessandro is inspired by a slew of sources and shared this on Gucci's Instagram: "I'm trying not to work with a single story, but different ideas and aesthetics."

The collection references neo-classical sculptures and textile techniques from varying cultures — Chinese embroidery, quilting, and intricate beading stand out. Shapes switch from total glamour (luxe '80s-inspired dresses) to Gucci's iconic suiting. The set is even a happy marriage of culture, with the runway laid beneath three arches in different styles — Indian, Aztec, and Egyptian.

Regardless of what you're into or where you come from in the world, Gucci has your back.

