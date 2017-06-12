Hailey Baldwin's Bikini Might Be Camouflage, but It'll Still Catch Your Attention

After wearing the ultimate "look at me" bikini while in Miami, Hailey Baldwin did a complete style 180 in a two-piece with a gray and pink camouflage print. The ViX by Paula Hermanny style Hailey wore features braided rope accents on the bikini top and bottom. Hailey finished her beach look off with her go-to pair of 18K Ippolita hoops and a gold ring on each hand. Scroll on to look at Hailey's printed beach look and shop the exact style while you're at it.