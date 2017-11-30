We've Only Got Eyes For Hailey Baldwin's Sexy Bikini, Even Next to the Crystal Blue Water

It may almost be Winter, but that didn't stop Hailey Baldwin from wearing her most flattering bikini. To celebrate her birthday, the model and her friends went to the Bahamas, and one could easily confuse their trip for a swimsuit catalog. For her big day, Hailey posed on a yacht wearing a navy two-piece, while her best friend Bella Hadid wore a white-hot bikini. Hailey's ultraflattering swimsuit featured side-tie bottoms and a triangle bikini top by Gooseberry Seaside. She accessorized with a chain-link ankle bracelet and a pair of gold hoops. Buy her sexy birthday bikini ahead, and shop similar styles, too.



