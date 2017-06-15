 Skip Nav
These 11 High-Waisted Bikinis Will Do Wonders For Your Figure, All From ASOS

Hight-Waisted Bikinis

These 11 High-Waisted Bikinis Will Do Wonders For Your Figure, All From ASOS

Finding a swimsuit that fits you in all the right places is one of Summer's hardest challenges. High-waisted bikinis are a front runner because they accentuate your favorite features while hiding other areas, and they help give the appearance of longer legs. If you're game, ASOS is always a winner. Check out these chic bikinis you'll never want to take off.

Shop Brands
Asos · Missguided · Jaded London · PrettyLittleThing · MinkPink · Monki
Image Source: Getty / Robino Salvatore
Missguided Clean Bikini
Missguided Clean Bikini

This Missguided Bikini Top ($19) and Bottom ($13) set is a superaffordable way to stay chic. The bandeau top is accented by a choker, giving you that '90s-girl vibe.

Missguided
Clean Bikini Top with Removable Choker
$19
from Asos
Buy Now See more Missguided Two-Piece Swimwear
Bottom
$13
from us.asos.com
Buy Now
MinkPink Tropical Bikini
MinkPink Tropical Bikini

Stay tropical in this MinkPink Tropical Bralette Top ($51) and Bottom ($51) set. This classic island-inspired print has side cutouts with metal hardware for a sexy twist.

MinkPink
Tropical Print Bralette Bikini Top
$51
from Asos
Buy Now See more MinkPink Two-Piece Swimwear
MinkPink
Tropical Print High Waist Bikini Bottom
$51
from Asos
Buy Now See more MinkPink Two-Piece Swimwear
ASOS Gingham Print Cotton Frill Bikini
ASOS Gingham Print Cotton Frill Bikini

We can't get enough of this ASOS Gingham Frill Bandeau Top ($29) and Bottom ($32) duo. The white frills along the trim make this suit feel extra flirty. If you really love it, this print comes in other shapes and sizes.

Asos
Gingham Print Cotton Frill Bandeau Bikini Top
$29
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Bottom
$32
from us.asos.com
Buy Now
ASOS Chunky Contrast Strap Bikini
ASOS Chunky Contrast Strap Bikini

If you're a sporty girl, try these strappy ASOS Contrast Strap Top ($32) and Bottoms ($29). The beige and black contrasting colors make this athletic-influenced suit look super stylish.

Asos
Chunky Contrast Strap High Neck Bikini Top
$32
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Asos
Chunky Contrast Strap High Waist Bikini Bottom
$29
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
ASOS Lemon Print Tie Bikini
ASOS Lemon Print Tie Bikini

This ASOS Lemon Print Bikini Top ($32) and Bottom ($29) set is extra sweet. Both the top and bottom feature ties for adjustments.

Asos
Lemon Print Tie Front Crop Bikini Top
$32
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Asos
Lemon Print Tie Side High Waist Bikini Bottom
$29
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
ASOS Scallop Mesh Insert Bikini
ASOS Scallop Mesh Insert Bikini

Channel your inner mermaid with these ASOS Scallop Mesh Top ($29) and Bottoms ($29). The sheer cutouts are perfectly accentuated by scalloped edging.

Asos
Scallop Mesh Insert Crop Bikini Top
$29
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Bottoms
$29
from us.asos.com
Buy Now
ASOS Neoprene Chunky Functional Zip Bikini
ASOS Neoprene Chunky Functional Zip Bikini

This scuba-inspired ASOS Neoprene Zip Top ($29) and Bottom ($29) set will stand out everywhere you go. The front zippers and bright color make this neon choice a unique pick.

Asos
Neoprene Chunky Functional Zip Crop Bikini Top
$29
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Bottom
$29
from us.asos.com
Buy Now
Missguided Mix & Match Bikini
Missguided Mix & Match Bikini

All eyes will be on you in this bright red Missguided Wrap Bikini Top ($16) and Bottoms ($13) set. The wrap-tie top is a fun way to add some flair to a classic bikini. This mix-and-match line comes in many shapes and variations so you can choose your favorite pieces.

Missguided
Mix & Match Wrap Bikini Top
$16
from Asos
Buy Now See more Missguided Two-Piece Swimwear
Missguided
Mix & Match Super High Leg High Waisted Bikini Bottom
$13
from Asos
Buy Now See more Missguided Two-Piece Swimwear
ASOS Pastel Marble Print Bikini
ASOS Pastel Marble Print Bikini

If you're in love with the marble-print trend, you need to try these ASOS Marble Print Top ($29) and Bottoms ($29). The pastel blue and purple colors create a fresh tie-dye effect. Plus, the front is adjustable, making it comfortable for most bust sizes.

Asos
Pastel Marble Print Crop Bikini Top
$29
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Asos
Pastel Marble Print High Leg High Waist Bikini Bottom
$29
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
ASOS Mix and Match Bikini With Eyelets
ASOS Mix and Match Bikini With Eyelets

This ASOS The Crop Top ($19) and Bottom ($23) set is a sleek, beautiful suit. The smooth top and high bottoms feature eyelet details that look modern and fresh. It's also made from recycled yarn, recovered fishing nets, and other waste materials.

Asos
Mix and Match 'The' Crop Bikini Top with Eyelets
$19
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Asos
Mix and Match High Waist High Leg Bikini Bottom with Eyelets
$19
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Monki Gingham Bow Front Swimsuit
Monki Gingham Bow Front Swimsuit

Don't let your eyes fool you. This Monki Gingham Swimsuit ($40) is actually a one-piece. The large cutout and high-waisted bottoms create a superflattering shape, not to mention we're loving the gingham.

Monki
Gingham Bow Front Swimsuit
$40
from Asos
Buy Now See more Monki One-Piece Swimwear
