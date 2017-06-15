6/15/17 6/15/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Swimwear Hight-Waisted Bikinis These 11 High-Waisted Bikinis Will Do Wonders For Your Figure, All From ASOS June 15, 2017 by Krista Jones 6 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Finding a swimsuit that fits you in all the right places is one of Summer's hardest challenges. High-waisted bikinis are a front runner because they accentuate your favorite features while hiding other areas, and they help give the appearance of longer legs. If you're game, ASOS is always a winner. Check out these chic bikinis you'll never want to take off. Shop Brands Asos · Missguided · Jaded London · PrettyLittleThing · MinkPink · Monki Image Source: Getty / Robino Salvatore Missguided Clean Bikini This Missguided Bikini Top ($19) and Bottom ($13) set is a superaffordable way to stay chic. The bandeau top is accented by a choker, giving you that '90s-girl vibe.

MinkPink Tropical Bikini
Stay tropical in this MinkPink Tropical Bralette Top ($51) and Bottom ($51) set. This classic island-inspired print has side cutouts with metal hardware for a sexy twist.

ASOS Gingham Print Cotton Frill Bikini
We can't get enough of this ASOS Gingham Frill Bandeau Top ($29) and Bottom ($32) duo. The white frills along the trim make this suit feel extra flirty. If you really love it, this print comes in other shapes and sizes. ASOS Chunky Contrast Strap Bikini
If you're a sporty girl, try these strappy ASOS Contrast Strap Top ($32) and Bottoms ($29). The beige and black contrasting colors make this athletic-influenced suit look super stylish.

ASOS Lemon Print Tie Bikini
This ASOS Lemon Print Bikini Top ($32) and Bottom ($29) set is extra sweet. Both the top and bottom feature ties for adjustments. ASOS Scallop Mesh Insert Bikini
Channel your inner mermaid with these ASOS Scallop Mesh Top ($29) and Bottoms ($29). The sheer cutouts are perfectly accentuated by scalloped edging.

ASOS Neoprene Chunky Functional Zip Bikini
This scuba-inspired ASOS Neoprene Zip Top ($29) and Bottom ($29) set will stand out everywhere you go. The front zippers and bright color make this neon choice a unique pick. Missguided Mix & Match Bikini
All eyes will be on you in this bright red Missguided Wrap Bikini Top ($16) and Bottoms ($13) set. The wrap-tie top is a fun way to add some flair to a classic bikini. This mix-and-match line comes in many shapes and variations so you can choose your favorite pieces.

ASOS Pastel Marble Print Bikini
If you're in love with the marble-print trend, you need to try these ASOS Marble Print Top ($29) and Bottoms ($29). The pastel blue and purple colors create a fresh tie-dye effect. Plus, the front is adjustable, making it comfortable for most bust sizes. ASOS Mix and Match Bikini With Eyelets
This ASOS The Crop Top ($19) and Bottom ($23) set is a sleek, beautiful suit. The smooth top and high bottoms feature eyelet details that look modern and fresh. It's also made from recycled yarn, recovered fishing nets, and other waste materials.

Monki Gingham Bow Front Swimsuit
Don't let your eyes fool you. This Monki Gingham Swimsuit ($40) is actually a one-piece. The large cutout and high-waisted bottoms create a superflattering shape, not to mention we're loving the gingham. Summer Shopping
Summer Fashion
Bikinis
Asos
Swimwear
Summer
Trends