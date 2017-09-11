18 Hijabi Brides Who Have Mastered the Art of Modesty, Elegance, and Everything in Between

If we could look at photos of hijabi brides all day, we would. The ladies have shown that the headpiece is not merely an accessory, but an integral part of their culture, especially on their wedding day. No two brides wear the hijab alike with their wedding gowns. Some wear it under a veil, while others simply wear the hijab.

What all the brides have in common, however, is their ability to pull off modesty with refined elegance at their nuptials. Scroll ahead to see how 18 brides wore their hijabs and wedding gowns on their big day. You won't be able to look away.