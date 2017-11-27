The Easiest Way to Clean Your UGG Boots at Home

 Skip Nav
A post shared by 🦄 M E L A N I E . 🐾 (@melanie_tgra) on

UGG boots can be a pretty big investment, and you want to keep them looking clean and new for as long as possible. It's not always easy to keep your boots looking pristine, especially in the Winter months when snow, salt, and slush become an ever-present battle. To keep your new boots lasting as long as possible, you should protect your new shoes immediately when you buy them, with suede or sheepskin cleaner or conditioner. But don't sweat it if you didn't do that when you first purchased your boots and you are now faced with the daunting task of making them look new again. We've got a DIY way to get those UGG boots looking good as new!

Supplies:

Steps:

  1. Use the suede brush to get off any loose debris from the boots, making sure to swipe in large strokes toward the outside edges of the boots.
  2. Use the eraser that comes with your suede brush to get any big scuff marks.
  3. Using a washcloth and cold water, get the boots damp (but not soaking wet).
  4. Combine 1 parts (1/2 cup) water with 1 part (1/2 cup) distilled white vinegar in a small bowl and use a clean white washcloth to gently scrub away any stains and discoloration on your boots.
  5. Use a damp washcloth with only water to wipe any remains of the vinegar mixture off the boots.
  6. Use clothes or newspaper and put inside the boots to make sure they retain their shape as they are drying. Make sure to put them in a cool, dark place to dry. Keep them away from sunlight or direct heat!
Image Source: Instagram user melanie_tgra
Latest Fashion
