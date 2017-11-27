The Easiest Way to Clean Your UGG Boots at Home

A post shared by 🦄 M E L A N I E . 🐾 (@melanie_tgra) on Nov 27, 2017 at 7:50am PST

UGG boots can be a pretty big investment, and you want to keep them looking clean and new for as long as possible. It's not always easy to keep your boots looking pristine, especially in the Winter months when snow, salt, and slush become an ever-present battle. To keep your new boots lasting as long as possible, you should protect your new shoes immediately when you buy them, with suede or sheepskin cleaner or conditioner. But don't sweat it if you didn't do that when you first purchased your boots and you are now faced with the daunting task of making them look new again. We've got a DIY way to get those UGG boots looking good as new!

Supplies:

Suede brush and eraser

Cold water

White vinegar

Steps: