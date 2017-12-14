19 Reasons Beanies Should Be Your Favorite Winter Accessory

Hats are a gift from the fashion gods when your hair will just not cooperate. Thankfully, they can make you look all types of trendy! One Winter must have is a beanie — it can put a new spin on an old outfit and, of course, it keeps your head and ears warm. It's really a win-win. You might think that beanies only work with more casual outfits, but as you'll see, you can slip one on when you're in jeans, a sweater dress, and even pajamas! Get some beanie inspiration from our favorite fashion bloggers ahead.