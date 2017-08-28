 Skip Nav
Award Season
See Every Look From the MTV VMAs
Street Style
10 Trends That Didn't Make the Cut This Year — and What You Should Wear Instead
Victoria Beckham
35 Fashion Truths Straight From Victoria Beckham
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
We Promise These 19 Runway Trends Are Actually Doable

It may not be Spring just yet, but the runway trends we've seen are already inspiring our outfits. Of course, some looks that skirt along the catwalk don't seem easy to pull off. "I wouldn't be able to move in that," we thought, as we held up our phones and snapped away at a show.

Even still, something about a new styling trick — a coat pulled all the way off the shoulders or a completely undone blouse — feels exciting enough to try. Below, we've gathered our favorite new styles that are actually easy to master IRL, we pinky promise. Scroll for a bunch of tips you'll want to remember as you embrace the new year.

Related
11 Shoes We Dare You to Try in 2017
These 12 Fashion Terms Are About to Trend All the Way Through 2017
The Style Moves That Defined 2016

The '80s Strong Shoulder
Biker Shorts
The Chic Fannypack
Exposing Your Bra
The Height-Adjusted Bag
The "Leave Me Hanging" Sash
The "Do You Dare" 1-Button Blouse
Pinstripes on Pinstripes
Wardrobe Disruption
The Single Statement Earring
Exaggerated Ruffles
The Extended Sleeve
Double Slit Panels
Belt Heavy
The Harness
Haircessorizing
7
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Spring 2017Fashion InstagramsStyle How ToRunwayStreet StyleTrends
Join The Conversation
Winter Fashion
Exactly How to Style Your Skinny Jeans and Ankle Boots For a Flawless Outfit Every Time
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Rose Gold Sneakers
Rose Gold
16 Pairs of Rose Gold Sneakers So Pretty, It's Impossible to Pick Your Favorite
by Marina Liao
Emily Ratajkowski Wearing Red Scrunch Crop Top
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Crop Top Will Have You Believing It's the '90s Again
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Tourist T-Shirt Trend
Summer
Guys, This Dad-Approved T-Shirt Trend Is Making a Major Comeback
by Nikita Ramsinghani
White Jeans Outfit Ideas
Spring Fashion
18 Outfits That'll Turn White Jeans Into Your Most Versatile Pair of Pants
by Samantha Sutton
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds