This Bride's Gorgeous, Sheer Wedding Gown Will Give You Major Heart Eyes
Kate Middleton
I Re-Created 4 of Kate Middleton's Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty
Summer
Tory Burch Is Bringing Back the Easiest Summer Outfit
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Significance of Leonardo DiCaprio's Hawaiian Shirt 20 Years Later
This Bride's Gorgeous, Sheer Wedding Gown Will Give You Major Heart Eyes

We were casually scrolling through Instagram when we spotted Isabel Roth's gorgeous wedding in Puglia, Italy. While the bride's picturesque wedding to Jake Stein was the stuff of dreams, it was her stunning wedding dress that really stole the show.

The gorgeous bride wore a sheer wedding dress by Lebanese designer Reem Acra that featured a high neckline and long, lace sleeves. The bottom of the dress was completely sheer, revealing a figure-hugging nude slip.

If you look closely, you'll notice that there's intricate beading within the floral lace designs. As for the finishing touches, the bride wore a delicate floral crown and matching sheer veil, making her the most luxurious kind of bohemian bride. Have a look at her incredible wedding dress ahead.

This Indonesian Bride Wore the Most "Liked" Wedding Dress on Instagram

Latest Fashion
