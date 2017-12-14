Iskra Lawrence's Hot Pink Bikini Might Have a Bow, but It's Way More Cool Than Cute

Iskra Lawrence hit home when it came to showing off her swimwear in Miami. After sporting a flattering Aerie two-piece that made us do a double take, she went sun bathing in a hot pink, bow-adorned halter top and hipster bottom with ruching at the sides. Iskra called attention to her look on Instagram, sharing a paparazzi photo of herself munching on some food. She even went as far as to swap her profile picture, so she probably thinks she looks just as good in this bikini as we do. If you like the silhouette and are attracted to bright colors that'd catch anyone's eye, take a tip from Iskra, and read on to shop for your next getaway.



14 Style Moments That Prove Iskra Lawrence Is a Gift to Us All Related