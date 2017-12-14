 Skip Nav
Iskra Lawrence's Hot Pink Bikini Might Have a Bow, but It's Way More Cool Than Cute
Iskra Lawrence's Hot Pink Bikini Might Have a Bow, but It's Way More Cool Than Cute

Iskra Lawrence hit home when it came to showing off her swimwear in Miami. After sporting a flattering Aerie two-piece that made us do a double take, she went sun bathing in a hot pink, bow-adorned halter top and hipster bottom with ruching at the sides. Iskra called attention to her look on Instagram, sharing a paparazzi photo of herself munching on some food. She even went as far as to swap her profile picture, so she probably thinks she looks just as good in this bikini as we do. If you like the silhouette and are attracted to bright colors that'd catch anyone's eye, take a tip from Iskra, and read on to shop for your next getaway.

Soloist Razzle Underwire Top
$29
from swimsuitsforall.com
Buy Now
Razzle Hipster Brief
$20
from swimsuitsforall.com
Buy Now
Asos
FULLER BUST Exclusive Picot Trim Bunny Tie Front Bikini Top DD-G
$28 $8
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Asos
FULLER BUST Exclusive Tab Side Bikini Bottom
$23 $15
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Fendi
Prince of Wales-checked print bandeau bikini
$530
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Fendi Two-Piece Swimwear
PrettyLittleThing
Tie Detail Triangle Bikini Top
$24
from Asos
Buy Now See more PrettyLittleThing Two-Piece Swimwear
PrettyLittleThing
Tie Detail Bikini Brief
$16
from Asos
Buy Now See more PrettyLittleThing Two-Piece Swimwear
Monif C
Pink Strappy Bikini Top
$88 $44
from Asos
Buy Now See more Monif C Plus Swimwear
Monif C
Pink High Waist Bikini Bottom
$48 $24
from Asos
Buy Now See more Monif C Plus Swimwear
Kate Spade
Two-Tone V-Wire Halter Bikini Top With Tassels, Pink
$80 $28
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Two-Piece Swimwear
Kate Spade
Core Solids #79 Scalloped Hipster Bikini Bottom Women's Swimwear
$57
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Two-Piece Swimwear
Iskra Lawrence's Hot Pink Bikini Might Have a Bow, but It's Way More Cool Than Cute
Swimsuits For All Razzle Bikini
Asos Fuller Bust Picot Trim Bunny Tie Front Bikini Top
Asos Fuller Bust Tab Side Bikini Bottom
Fendi Prince of Wales Checked Bikini
PrettyLittleThing Tie Detail Triangle Bikini Top
PrettyLittleThing Tie Detail Bikini Brief
Monif C Pink Strappy Bikini Top
Monif C Pink High Waist Bikini Bottom
Kate Spade Two-Tone V-Wire Halter Bikini Top With Tassels
Kate Spade Core Solids Scalloped Hipster Bikini Bottom
