 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Kendall Jenner Went Old School With Her Camera and Little Yellow Bikini
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Kendall Jenner Went Old School With Her Camera and Little Yellow Bikini

Winter, who? In case you hadn't noticed, some of the world's top models have escaped the cold with a lavish trip to the Bahamas in honor of Hailey Baldwin's 21st birthday on Nov. 22. Accompanying the birthday girl were models Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Isabella Peschardt, and Camila Morrone. Singer Justine Skye and photographer Renell Medrano were also in attendance.

Though it was meant to be a fun girlfriend getaway, the trip ended up looking like one big swimsuit catalog, providing us endless swimsuit inspiration for next Summer. Bella wore a simple but sexy white bikini, while Kendall opted for a plunging one-piece, then later switched into a yellow Basic Swim bikini, and Justine rocked an eye-catching tropical print swimsuit. If you've got an upcoming beach trip — or would just like to take a mental vacation — shop the various supermodel-approved swimsuits ahead.

Related
Hailey Baldwin Wore 2017's Sexiest Swimsuits, and She Has the Bikinigrams to Prove It
Basic Swim LA Premiere Top
$38
from basicswim.com
Buy Now
LA Premiere Bottom
$38
from basicswim.com
Buy Now
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Yasmin seersucker bikini
$325 $227
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Swimwear
Asos
FULLER BUST Mix and Match Deep Band Plunge Bikini Top in Rib
$17.50 $12
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Same Swim Vixen Bikini Top
$112
from saksfifthavenue.com
Buy Now
REVOLVE
Kore Swim Penelope Bikini Top
$123
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE
REVOLVE Two-Piece Swimwear
KORE SWIM Penelope Bikini Bottom
$112
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Two-Piece Swimwear
Forever 21
Forever 21 Unique Vintage Top
$38 $27
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Plus Swimwear
Larvotto Zenya X-Ray Top
$145
from larvottoluxury.com
Buy Now
ASOS
The Crop Bikini Top
$19
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Hunza G Tracey Bikini Set
$160
from half-mad.com
Buy Now
Shein
Tropical Print Plunge Neckline Monokini
$14
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein One-Piece Swimwear
Forever 21
Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit
$48
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 One-Piece Swimwear
Basic Swim LA Premiere Bikini
Lisa Marie Fernandez Bikini
ASOS Bikini Top
Same Swim Vixen Bikini Top
Kore Swim Penelope Bikini Top
Forever 21 Unique Vintage Top
Larvotto Zenya X-Ray Top
ASOS The Crop Bikini Top
Hunza G Tracey Bikini Set
Shein Tropical Print Plunge Neckline Monokini
Forever 21 Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
SwimsuitsJustine SkyeHailey BaldwinBella HadidCelebrity BikiniKendall JennerBikinisSwimwearGet The LookModels
Shop Story
Read Story
Basic Swim LA Premiere Top
from basicswim.com
$38
LA Premiere Bottom
from basicswim.com
$38
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Yasmin seersucker bikini
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$325$227
Asos
FULLER BUST Mix and Match Deep Band Plunge Bikini Top in Rib
from Asos
$17.50$12
Same Swim Vixen Bikini Top
from saksfifthavenue.com
$112
REVOLVE
Kore Swim Penelope Bikini Top
from REVOLVE
$123
REVOLVE
KORE SWIM Penelope Bikini Bottom
from REVOLVE
$112
Forever 21
Forever 21 Unique Vintage Top
from Forever 21
$38$27
Larvotto Zenya X-Ray Top
from larvottoluxury.com
$145
ASOS
The Crop Bikini Top
from Asos
$19
Hunza G Tracey Bikini Set
from half-mad.com
$160
Shein
Tropical Print Plunge Neckline Monokini
from Shein
$14
Forever 21
Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit
from Forever 21
$48
Shop More
Shein One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Shein
Criss Cross Tie Side Swimsuit
from Shein
$19
Shein
Criss Cross Plunge Neck One-Piece Swimwear
from Shein
$13
Shein
Open Back Frill Detail One-piece Swimwear
from Shein
$18
Shein
Ladder Cutout Cross Back One-Piece Swimwear
from Shein
$23
Shein
Lace Up Side Open Back Swimsuit
from Shein
$14
REVOLVE Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Frankie's Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis New Tanner Top
from REVOLVE
$90$54
Solid & Striped
The Brigitte Bikini Top
from REVOLVE
$88$62
Stone Fox Swim
Iver Bikini Top
from REVOLVE
$94$58
Lolli Swim
Pixie Bikini Top
from REVOLVE
$99
Kiini
Tasmin Bikini Top
from REVOLVE
$165
Forever 21 Plus Swimwear SHOP MORE
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size One-Piece Swimsuit
from Forever 21
$27.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size One-Piece Swimsuit
from Forever 21
$34.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Lace-Up Swimsuit
from Forever 21
$29.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size One-Piece Swimsuit
from Forever 21
$27.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Unique Vintage Polka-Dot Bikini Bottoms
from Forever 21
$45
Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
You'll Want to Shop Selena Gomez's Sexy Swimsuits
by Vivian Nunez
Swimwear
The Swimwear You Need This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio Swapped Her Favorite String Bikini For This Summer's Hottest Trend
by Perri Konecky
Summer Style
The Bright Swimsuits You'll Love Wearing This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Asos Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio Is Here With All the Swimwear Inspiration You'll Ever Need
by Alessandra Foresto
Demi Lovato
We're Having a Hard Time Not Spending All Our Money on Demi Lovato's Swimsuits
by Celia Fernandez
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne's Bikini Looks Like It's Covered in Polka Dots — but It's Not!
by Alessandra Foresto
Eva Longoria
Once You Zoom In on Eva Longoria's Red Hot Swimsuit, You'll Know Why It's So Special
by Alessandra Foresto
Forever 21 One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Sofia Vergara
If You Prefer Sofia Vergara's Bikinis, You Obviously Haven't Seen Her Sexy 1-Piece Suits
by Alessandra Foresto
Summer
22 Summer Must Haves Covered in Flamingos, Because Why Not?
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
65 Budget-Friendly Gifts That Look More Expensive Than They Are
by Alessandra Foresto
Swimwear
Hoping to Have the Sexiest Summer Ever? Slip Into One of These Swimsuits
by Hilary White
Shein One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mrs.rebeccarobinson
mrs.rebeccarobinson
tropicaledgexnsg
aliciamichioka
REVOLVE Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
_wilson_gabrielle_
sidesmilestyle
uniquelyjulz
lovebylynn
Forever 21 Plus Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sassyredlipstick
mycurvesndcurls
curvenvy
curvenvy
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds