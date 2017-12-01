Kendall Jenner Went Old School With Her Camera and Little Yellow Bikini

Winter, who? In case you hadn't noticed, some of the world's top models have escaped the cold with a lavish trip to the Bahamas in honor of Hailey Baldwin's 21st birthday on Nov. 22. Accompanying the birthday girl were models Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Isabella Peschardt, and Camila Morrone. Singer Justine Skye and photographer Renell Medrano were also in attendance.

Though it was meant to be a fun girlfriend getaway, the trip ended up looking like one big swimsuit catalog, providing us endless swimsuit inspiration for next Summer. Bella wore a simple but sexy white bikini, while Kendall opted for a plunging one-piece, then later switched into a yellow Basic Swim bikini, and Justine rocked an eye-catching tropical print swimsuit. If you've got an upcoming beach trip — or would just like to take a mental vacation — shop the various supermodel-approved swimsuits ahead.