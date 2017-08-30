 Skip Nav
The Ultimate Guide to Finding the Best White T-Shirt of Your Life
How to Work Your College Sweatshirt Into Your Wardrobe — and Look Cool as Hell
Clear Your Calendar — These Labor Day Sales Are Too Good to Pass Up
As the Year Progresses, Kendall Jenner's Outfits Just Get Shorter and More Sheer

If we had to trace Kendall Jenner's sexy style back to its origins, we would land at the 2014 Marc Jacobs show. The then-19-year-old model walked braless on the runway, and it didn't appear to be a big deal. Since then, Kendall's voiced her fondness for freeing the nipple and often chooses to go braless in sheer tops and dresses. We get it; most bras are not comfortable.

You may think her sexy phase will eventually fade out, but from what we've seen this year, Kendall's outfits just keep getting shorter and more sheer. By now, it's pretty much expected that she'll show up to a red carpet or dinner in the most revealing look a designer can create. If you don't believe us, read on to see the model's sexiest outfits (so far).

Post-2017 Met Gala, Kendall switched out of her La Perla dress into this transparent yellow hoodie, glittery bralette, and patent leather DG Dévoiler skirt for the afterparty. Half of the skirt was just made of string, and it's a wonder the whole piece stayed put.
The model basically wore lingerie to Harper's Bazaar's celebration of the 150 Most Fashionable Women in January. The see-through dress was from La Perla and Kendall seemed pretty comfortable baring it all.
Who else thinks Kendall's green skirt looks like a shirt tied around the waist? She wore the bottom with a tiny crop top while out with her model friends in August, and the outfit was definitely one of her sexiest street style looks to date.
Though the model showed no skin in this Balmain look during Fashion Week, the boot and corset more than made up for the sexy part.
Kendall wore this lingerie top and satin pants to the La Perla store opening in Milan during Fashion Week. She also closed out La Perla's Fall '17 runway in a sexy dress.
Who, and we mean WHO, can forget Kendall's 2017 Met Gala look? The La Perla creation featured over 85,000 crystals and a thigh-high slit. You can see the model's svelte figure from all angles, though that was probably the point.
Kendall's Giambattista Valli Couture minidress flapped in the wind when she walked the red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. The sexy number showed off her heels, and of course made for an unforgettable style moment.
On more than one occasion this year, Kendall decided to forgo the bra and showed off her breasts in her outfits. She wore this Bec & Bridge top with jeans and white Stuart Weitzman boots while out in NYC in July.
For NBC's 74th Annual Golden Globes afterparty in January, Kendall wore an orange strapless dress. The Paule Ka look featured a thigh-high slit and seemed more Hollywood A-lister than fashion girl.
In January, Kendall stepped out in a sheer shirt with stars strategically covering her boobs. The look would have been more scandalous without her coat, but it was still sexy thanks to the see-through material.
On a hot June day this year, Kendall decided to wear all white. She wore the corset-style dress without a bra and accessorized with oversize hoop earrings, sunglasses, and a pink furry bag.
The model attended the premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in July wearing a black minidress. The outfit featured cutout sleeves, and the short length showed off her long legs.
As the host of a Bumble party in April, Kendall wore her sequined top to Palm Springs. The star stayed covered with a mixed-material kimono and wide-leg pants.
For Harper's Bazaar's 150th anniversary party, the model showed up in a glittery long-sleeve dress. The plunging neckline and thigh-high slit were trademarks of Kendall's sexy style.
In May, Kendall attended the Fashion For Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival. She wore a poufy top from Alexandre Vauthier with short shorts and heels. It was truly a fashion-girl outfit with a touch of sexiness.
