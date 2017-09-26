 Skip Nav
Khloé Kardashian Wore the 1 Pair of Pants You'd Never Expect With Her Bikini

Like the rest of her sisters, Khloé Kardashian has a collection of enviable swimsuits. She's known for showing off her toned, athletic build and did just that in a feminine star-print bikini. Standing in front of an antique mirror, Khloé struck a pose in her pale pink swimsuit, revealing only half of the two-piece.

Khloé let the waistband of her bottoms peek out from underneath a pair of gray sweats, giving that athleisure-meets-beach vibe. Though we're not sure if Khloé's just modeling the bikini (perhaps she just bought it?) or taking a snap before jumping into the pool, her end-of-the-Summer bikinigram is giving us life. It was just a tad sexy and luckily, the exact item is still available to shop.

White Fox Swimsuits Fashion Instagrams Summer Fashion Celebrity Bikini Bikinis Khloe Kardashian Swimwear Get The Look Summer Celebrity Style Shopping
