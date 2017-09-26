Khloé Kardashian Wore the 1 Pair of Pants You'd Never Expect With Her Bikini

Like the rest of her sisters, Khloé Kardashian has a collection of enviable swimsuits. She's known for showing off her toned, athletic build and did just that in a feminine star-print bikini. Standing in front of an antique mirror, Khloé struck a pose in her pale pink swimsuit, revealing only half of the two-piece.

Khloé let the waistband of her bottoms peek out from underneath a pair of gray sweats, giving that athleisure-meets-beach vibe. Though we're not sure if Khloé's just modeling the bikini (perhaps she just bought it?) or taking a snap before jumping into the pool, her end-of-the-Summer bikinigram is giving us life. It was just a tad sexy and luckily, the exact item is still available to shop.