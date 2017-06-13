This Bride Wore the Bohemian Dress of Our Dreams to Her Camp-Themed Wedding

When your wedding hashtag is #CampHappinaess, you better believe the ceremony was one for the books. Ross Arne Naess, the son of legendary singer Diana Ross, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Kimberly Ryan in a ceremony that was the stuff of bohemian dreams. Guests stayed in tents surrounded by the woods and the reception took place in a rustic barn, but perhaps the most stunning aspect was the bride's incredible boho-inspired wedding dress.

Kimberly wore a stunning cold-shoulder wedding dress with intricate lace embroidery. The dress featured bell sleeves, gold flower detailing, and a matching gold belt that perfectly accentuated the bride's baby bump. The bridesmaids, including the groom's sister Tracee Ellis Ross, wore simple white slip dresses and delicate, floral crowns that matched the wedding's theme. Have a look at the bride's gorgeous dress and the magical wedding ahead.