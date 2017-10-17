Kristen Stewart Rocked a Daring Suit on the Red Carpet, and We Want to Know What You Think

Kristen Stewart attended Elle's 24th annual Women in Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles. For her red carpet moment, the actress dared to wear a very interesting suit. Kristen wore a bright orange suit that featured cutouts from the LA-based brand For Love & Lemons. Instead of a shirt, she styled her bold ensemble with nothing but a lace bra and a pair of black strappy heels. Keep reading to have a look at all angles of her outfit, and let us know what you think.