Lauren Conrad Bared Her Pregnant Belly on Instagram — in a Bikini You'll Want, Too

Lauren Conrad Bared Her Pregnant Belly on Instagram — in a Bikini You'll Want, Too

The expert in all things perfectly feminine and irresistibly Instagrammable, Lauren Conrad's snap of her bikini-clad baby bump naturally came with a hint of pink and florals. The designer, who's already shown off her sweet bump on the 'gram, shared her first pregnant swimsuit photo, wearing the label that's become ubiquitous with chic beachwear: Marysia. The scalloped edging is a trademark of the brand that's garnered the support of fashion insiders and celebs. Though, that may only be the second most interesting thing about this photo. The real kicker is Lauren's announcement that she shared alongside the photo:

It's finally here! I'm so excited to announce that my @lclaurenconrad beach collection just launched! The collection has all the swimsuits, cover-ups and beachy outfits you'll need to get ready for summer. Up until now we only had sample sizes so I wasn't able to squeeze into a bikini for my baby moon, but I lived in the pretty coverups [like the one pictured].

Fans of Lauren's style just got a whole new collection to love with the debut of her beach lineup. And to make things doubly exciting, you can, of course, shop the exact bikini Lauren's wearing right here.

Read on to get a glimpse of her adorable snap and the swimsuit you'll want to scoop up for yourself.

It's finally here! I'm so excited to announce that my @lclaurenconrad beach collection just launched 👙! The collection has all the swimsuits, coverups and beachy outfits you'll need to get ready for summer. Up until now we only had sample sizes so I wasn't able to squeeze into a bikini for my baby moon, but I lived in the pretty coverups like the one above! 🌴👙🌞(To see the whole collection click the link in my bio)

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

