This Bride's Lavish Wedding Dress Draped Over Her Horse, Which She Rode Into the Reception

Swimwear designer Leslie Amon just made the case for a short wedding dress. For her big day, Leslie walked down the aisle in a one-shoulder poufy sleeve Giambattista Valli creation that was both dramatic and bold. The embellished minidress hit mid thigh while a long, white train flowed out behind the bride. The fashion house even gave her dress a shout out on Instagram.

Leslie had a star power moment of her own when she arrived at the reception on a white horse. After, at the beautiful dinner held at the Palace of Versailles, which was Marie Antoinette-themed, Leslie ditched her lace-up heels for a pair of cool light-up sneakers that magically matched her stunning wedding dress. And if you thought the gown looked familiar, it's because the design's reminiscent of Kendall Jenner's recent Cannes look, also by Giambattista Valli. Scroll on to see all the best 'grams from the wedding.