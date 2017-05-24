Hold Your Breath Because This Blogger's Wedding Gown Is Even More Stunning From the Back

Every day for fashion blogger Alexandra Pereira, aka the Lovely Pepa, is pretty glamorous, but her wedding day was one for the record books. Alexandra wed her fiancé in Lebanon last Summer in a shimmering dress so magical, it just might make you gasp.

The breathtaking creation by Spanish label Santos Costura was a dreamy combination of sheer, breezy fabric and delicate all-over sparkle. The resulting gown was practically ethereal, though the best part may just have been when the bride turned around to reveal an open back. Read on to see the spectacular gown in full.