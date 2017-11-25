 Skip Nav
12 Luxury Gifts For the Girl Who Has Everything

If you're looking for a big-ticket item this holiday (or simply want some retail daydream fodder), look no further than our luxe shopping guide. From a duffle bag that's quite possibly more fantasy-inducing than the jewels we'd store inside it, to a pair of Holiday-friendly boots that could tempt any heel addict to ditch her stilettos, there's something for everyone on your list. Just one note — for gifts this special, they should have been very, very good this year. Keep reading to have a look at 12 luxury gifts to get the girl who has everything.

— Additional reporting by Hannah Weil McKinley

Jason Wu
Velvet One-Shoulder Dress
$2,795
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Jason Wu Cocktail Dresses
MODA OPERANDI Diamond Earrings
Hueb Mirage 18K White Gold and Diamond Earrings
$13,550
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Diamond Earrings
NET-A-PORTER.COM Pajamas
Olivia von Halle - Alba Printed Silk-satin Pajama Set - Ivory
$520
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Pajamas
Gucci
Leather embroidered ankle boot
$1,290
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Boots
Mansur Gavriel
Leather Circle Bag
$1,095
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Mansur Gavriel Bags
Cartier
Women's Tank Americane 18K Yellow Gold Watch, 40 X 23mm
$8,995
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Cartier Watches
Acne Studios
Velocite Lamb Fur Jacket
$2,700
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Acne Studios Fur Coats
MODA OPERANDI Duffels & Totes
Stalvey 24K Gold Crocodile Mini Top Handle 2.0
$35,000
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Duffels & Totes
Hermes
Women's Vintage Silk Red Tuileries Scarf 90
$390
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Hermes Scarves & Wraps
Balenciaga
Small Wheel Bag
$995
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Balenciaga Bags
Kenzo Holiday Capsule Collection A4 Tiger Clutch Bag
$140
from kenzo.com
Buy Now
Edie Parker Custom Jean Clutch
$1,795
from edie-parker.com
Buy Now
