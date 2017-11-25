12 Luxury Gifts For the Girl Who Has Everything

If you're looking for a big-ticket item this holiday (or simply want some retail daydream fodder), look no further than our luxe shopping guide. From a duffle bag that's quite possibly more fantasy-inducing than the jewels we'd store inside it, to a pair of Holiday-friendly boots that could tempt any heel addict to ditch her stilettos, there's something for everyone on your list. Just one note — for gifts this special, they should have been very, very good this year. Keep reading to have a look at 12 luxury gifts to get the girl who has everything.

— Additional reporting by Hannah Weil McKinley