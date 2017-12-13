Meghan Markle's Bikinis Confirm She's Not the Matchy-Matchy Royal You Might Expect

A glimpse at Meghan Markle's street style through the years confirms she's got the fashion eye. More often than not, that can make for an eccentric look here or there. We like that the soon-to-be-princess has a taste for the extraordinary — and that's not limited to her outfits. We browsed through plenty of her swimsuit shots, starting with this mismatched bikini that she wore in Positano in 2016 and found that Meghan prefers a quirky sushi print over a simple black one-piece (though she does own at least one modest scoop-back design).

Meghan almost always tops off her poolside coordinates with a fedora, and she gives off carefree vibes when she's lounging on the beach. Whether or not her swimsuit style stays the same after she joins the royal family, we can still admire it for now and take a few quick tips. Ahead, a brief guide to Meghan's feel-good, summertime taste.