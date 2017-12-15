Melania Trump's Custom Holiday Dress Is the Exact 1 You've Been Searching For in Stores

If you asked us to picture Melania Trump's holiday dress, we'd probably come up with something just like this. In a midnight navy shade, the sleeveless sheath silhouette, complete with glitzy embellishments, was flattering and custom made by Delpozo, a brand the first lady has worn a handful of times.

The look actually reminded us of the the Dolce & Gabbana blazer Melania wore in her official White House portrait, with its glittering neckerchief that drew attention to her jewels.

In the Christmas card, taken by Andrea Hanks on Dec. 5 in the Cross Hall of the White House, Melania stood tall in her signature pumps next to the president, who was clad in bow tie and tuxedo.