Melania Trump's Custom Holiday Dress Is the Exact 1 You've Been Searching For in Stores
Melania Trump's Custom Holiday Dress Is the Exact 1 You've Been Searching For in Stores

If you asked us to picture Melania Trump's holiday dress, we'd probably come up with something just like this. In a midnight navy shade, the sleeveless sheath silhouette, complete with glitzy embellishments, was flattering and custom made by Delpozo, a brand the first lady has worn a handful of times.

The look actually reminded us of the the Dolce & Gabbana blazer Melania wore in her official White House portrait, with its glittering neckerchief that drew attention to her jewels.

In the Christmas card, taken by Andrea Hanks on Dec. 5 in the Cross Hall of the White House, Melania stood tall in her signature pumps next to the president, who was clad in bow tie and tuxedo. Read on for another look, then shop inspired, subtly festive designs for your closet.

DELPOZO
Jacquard Dress with Cut-Out Detail
$2,925
from STYLEBOP.com
Buy Now See more DELPOZO Dresses
Asos
PREMIUM High Neck Pearl Embellished Midi Prom Dress
$108
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
Derek Lam 10 Crosby
V-Neck Sleeveless Embellished Cami Midi Dress
$995
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Derek Lam 10 Crosby Dresses
Harrods Dresses
Victoria, Victoria Beckham Embellished Swan Crew Neck Dress
$1,176
from Harrods
Buy Now See more Harrods Dresses
Zara Sequined Tulle Dress
Zara Sequined Tulle Dress
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
Lipsy
Embellished Sequin Shift Dress
$119
from Asos
Buy Now See more Lipsy Dresses
French Connection
Embellished Dress with Velvet Straps
$301
from Asos
Buy Now See more French Connection Day Dresses
Asos Day Dresses
Essentiel Antwerp Star Embellished Mesh Insert Dress
$362
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Day Dresses
Ted Baker
Bodycon Dress with Embellished Bow Shoulder
$296
from Asos
Buy Now See more Ted Baker Dresses
Free People
Daisy Embellished Midi Dress
$161
from Asos
Buy Now See more Free People Day Dresses
French Connection
Embellished Sleeveless Dress W/Fringe
$498
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more French Connection Dresses
Carolina Herrera
Floral-Embellished Sleeveless Scoop-Neck Cocktail Dress, Navy
$4,990 $1,996
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more Carolina Herrera Cocktail Dresses
Asos Evening Dresses
City Goddess Embellished Tassel Maxi Dress With V Front & Back
$206
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses
Bergdorf Goodman Cocktail Dresses
Gabriela Hearst Bridget Crystal-Embellished Velvet Midi Cocktail Dress
$2,595 $1,038
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more Bergdorf Goodman Cocktail Dresses
Monique Lhuillier
Women's Embellished Tulle Sleeveless Gown
$8,995
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Monique Lhuillier Evening Dresses
