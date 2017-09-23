 Skip Nav
Melania Trump Wore a Checkered Suit For Her First Solo Trip as First Lady

Melania Trump has been in the news quite frequently for her controversial outfits. Melania, who was just seen wearing a $1,500 Balmain shirt while gardening, arrived in Canada for her first solo foreign trip as First Lady.

While meeting with Prince Harry, the FLOTUS opted for a more demure ensemble. Melania wore a black and white checkered blazer and styled it with matching culottes. She finished her look off with her go-to pair of black stilettos. Have a look at all angles of Melania's outfit ahead.

