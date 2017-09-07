 Skip Nav
Street Style
The 1 Outfit That Pops Up Every Fashion Week Without Fail
Fashion Week
Keep Your Eyes Peeled: These Are the New Models You're About to See Everywhere
Street Style
Meet the New Street Style Stars of 2017
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These Sorority Sisters Wore Their Own Version of a "Nude" Swimsuit to Send a Powerful Message

Nude isn't a one-size-fits-all shade, and the sorority sisters of Delta Sigma Theta showed this in one powerful photo. For the ladies' 10-year reunion in Costa Rica, each sister slipped into a nude swimsuit of her choice, and as a group, they struck the most confident poses against a scenic backdrop. They called the photo shoot "Melanin Illustrated," a play on Sports Illustrated. The message was clear: it's important to celebrate diverse beauty and spread the message of unity and acceptance for different body types and skin tones.

"The media, and especially social media, have a way of telling us what beauty should be," Jardan Doneghy said to Glamour. "We say, beauty is being confident that you are good enough, and that is beautiful in itself. We represent various shades and sizes and want to send a larger message of self-love, especially to our African American sisters who may sometimes feel overlooked and underrepresented."

The images of the sorority sisters quickly went viral, no doubt because of the meaning behind the photos. It doesn't hurt that each one of these women is an accomplished individual who, as Jardan said, brings her "personal best to the table." We have a feeling these sisters have inspired others out there to view life in the same way. They've certainly inspired us.

Related
15 Swimsuits to Play Up Your Curves, Because F*ck Hiding Them

These Sorority Sisters Wore Their Own Version of a "Nude" Swimsuit to Send a Powerful Message
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Body PositivitySwimsuitsFashion InstagramsSummer FashionSports IllustratedSwimwearSummer
Join The Conversation
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Wanted to Wear a One-Piece For Her Sports Illustrated Shoot — Until She Saw This Bikini
by Sarah Wasilak
Ashley Graham in Sports Illustrated | Video
ashley graham
Ashley Graham Continues to Make History With Inclusive Magazine Spreads
by Natalie Rivera
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich at the Beach September 2017
Celebrity Couples
by Kelsie Gibson
Chrissy Teigen White Bandeau Bikini
Chrissy Teigen
It's Not Chrissy Teigen's White Bikini That Steals the Spotlight — It's What She's Wearing With It
by Sarah Wasilak
Kim Kardashian Wearing Nude Bikini
Kim Kardashian
The Major Detail You Might Have Missed in Kim Kardashian's Bikini Selfie
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds