These Sorority Sisters Wore Their Own Version of a "Nude" Swimsuit to Send a Powerful Message

Nude isn't a one-size-fits-all shade, and the sorority sisters of Delta Sigma Theta showed this in one powerful photo. For the ladies' 10-year reunion in Costa Rica, each sister slipped into a nude swimsuit of her choice, and as a group, they struck the most confident poses against a scenic backdrop. They called the photo shoot "Melanin Illustrated," a play on Sports Illustrated. The message was clear: it's important to celebrate diverse beauty and spread the message of unity and acceptance for different body types and skin tones.

"The media, and especially social media, have a way of telling us what beauty should be," Jardan Doneghy said to Glamour. "We say, beauty is being confident that you are good enough, and that is beautiful in itself. We represent various shades and sizes and want to send a larger message of self-love, especially to our African American sisters who may sometimes feel overlooked and underrepresented."

The images of the sorority sisters quickly went viral, no doubt because of the meaning behind the photos. It doesn't hurt that each one of these women is an accomplished individual who, as Jardan said, brings her "personal best to the table." We have a feeling these sisters have inspired others out there to view life in the same way. They've certainly inspired us.