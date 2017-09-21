Ciao, Milano! The Best Street Style From MFW

Of all the Fashion Week cities, Milan offers something special. There's a sense of romanticism and fun in every outfit — be it with a bright pop of color, a whimsical accessory, or just the confidence women carry with themselves. It's these reasons that make street style stalking in Milan a favorite past time and one that incites about a million creative outfit ideas. You just can't help but be inspired. The proof is all inside with a look at the best street style from the first days on the ground.