These Will Be the Biggest Fashion Trends in 2018 — Are You Ready?
Your Favorite Childhood Print Is Back — and It's So Easy to Wear
How to Style Your Fall Staples Like a Fashion Insider
The Supermodels Got All Dressed Up For Halloweekend, Baby

Halloween started early for supermodels Karlie Kloss and Joan Smalls, who attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art's All Hallows' Eve benefit in New York City on Thursday night. Karlie went as a sexy cat in a sparkling, sheer gown with leather gloves, and Joan glammed up in a classic costume: Minnie Mouse.

But as soon as Halloweekend arrived, the Casamigos party kicked off with models like Cindy Crawford, her daughter Kaia, and Alessandra Ambrosio making flashy, '70s-inspired arrivals. Read on to check out what everyone wore to the big events, along with the spooky Instagram shots in between. One thing's for sure, the model pack loves to go all out on this festive holiday.

