Olivia Culpo Saved Her Best Bikini For the Last Summer Weekend

We're all sucking it up and saying our farewell to long Summer days in the sun, but Olivia Culpo's going out with a bang. The style star took to Instagram, bidding so long to Summer in a graphic, rainbow-colored Mara Hoffman bikini. The suit is both sexy and cool . . . and a nod to the return of the retro, high-waisted silhouettes that dominated our feeds all season as bikini 'grams spilled out from models and influencers on beachy getaways.

If this is the last of Summer, at least we can all say we had a good run; though if you're not quite ready to say goodbye, you could always start swimsuit shopping for next year. Olivia's bold bikini might just be the perfect place to start. Read on to soak up the inspiration and shop the same suit.

