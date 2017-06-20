 Skip Nav
Perrie Edwards's Unexpected Bikini Has Racked Up Half a Million "Likes" on Instagram

Perrie Edwards Wearing White Bikini With Sleeves

Perrie Edwards's Unexpected Bikini Has Racked Up Half a Million "Likes" on Instagram

While we already know which swimsuit trends are going to be huge this year, there's one style that has us raising our eyebrows. Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards posted a picture of herself in a white bikini that has already garnered almost half a million "likes" on Instagram.

The bikini, by British brand Luna Falls, features high-waisted bottoms and a bandeau top that leaves little to the imagination. But that's not even the most interesting part. It seems like the singer's bikini comes with separate long sleeves meant to be worn on each arm.

While we spotted Kendall Jenner wearing a white long-sleeved swimsuit in Cannes, we're not quite sure if Perrie's detachable sleeve trend will catch on. Have a look at Perrie's bikinigram and shop similar versions of the swimsuit if you're into the trend.

6 Swimsuit Styles That Are Daring but Surprisingly Flattering

Perrie's White Bikini by Luna Falls Came With Detachable Sleeves

A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on

Luna Falls Perrie Bespoke Crinkle Long Sleeves ($82)

Luna Falls Perrie Bespoke Crinkle Long Sleeves
$82
from lunafalls.com
Tart
Cara Long Sleeve Bikini Set
$170$62.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Roxy
Lisa Andersen Long Sleeve One Piece Women's Swimsuits One Piece
$74
from Zappos
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Farrah Long Sleeve Neoprene Maillot
$415
from shopbop.com
RVCA
My Tide Long Sleeve in Black
$79
from REVOLVE
BRIGITTE
printed bikini set
$237.68$190.15
from Farfetch
Cover
One-Piece Long-Sleeve UPF 50 Swimsuit
$190$171
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Cover
Long-Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit, Solid or Mesh
$190
from Neiman Marcus
L-Space
Callie Long Sleeve Swim Top
$125$62.50
from shopbop.com
