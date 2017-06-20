Perrie Edwards's Unexpected Bikini Has Racked Up Half a Million "Likes" on Instagram

While we already know which swimsuit trends are going to be huge this year, there's one style that has us raising our eyebrows. Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards posted a picture of herself in a white bikini that has already garnered almost half a million "likes" on Instagram.

The bikini, by British brand Luna Falls, features high-waisted bottoms and a bandeau top that leaves little to the imagination. But that's not even the most interesting part. It seems like the singer's bikini comes with separate long sleeves meant to be worn on each arm.

While we spotted Kendall Jenner wearing a white long-sleeved swimsuit in Cannes, we're not quite sure if Perrie's detachable sleeve trend will catch on. Have a look at Perrie's bikinigram and shop similar versions of the swimsuit if you're into the trend.