Perrie Edwards's Unexpected Bikini Has Racked Up Half a Million "Likes" on Instagram June 20, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani While we already know which swimsuit trends are going to be huge this year, there's one style that has us raising our eyebrows. Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards posted a picture of herself in a white bikini that has already garnered almost half a million "likes" on Instagram. The bikini, by British brand Luna Falls, features high-waisted bottoms and a bandeau top that leaves little to the imagination. But that's not even the most interesting part. It seems like the singer's bikini comes with separate long sleeves meant to be worn on each arm. While we spotted Kendall Jenner wearing a white long-sleeved swimsuit in Cannes, we're not quite sure if Perrie's detachable sleeve trend will catch on. Have a look at Perrie's bikinigram and shop similar versions of the swimsuit if you're into the trend. Related6 Swimsuit Styles That Are Daring but Surprisingly Flattering Shop Brands Tart · Roxy · Lisa Marie Fernandez · RVCA · BRIGITTE · Cover · L-Space Perrie's White Bikini by Luna Falls Came With Detachable Sleeves A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT Luna Falls Perrie Bespoke Crinkle Long Sleeves ($82) Luna Falls Perrie Bespoke Crinkle Long Sleeves $82 from lunafalls.com Buy Now Tart Cara Long Sleeve Bikini Set $170$62.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Tart Maternity Swimwear Roxy Lisa Andersen Long Sleeve One Piece Women's Swimsuits One Piece $74 from Zappos Buy Now See more Roxy One-Piece Swimwear Lisa Marie Fernandez Farrah Long Sleeve Neoprene Maillot $415 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez One-Piece Swimwear RVCA My Tide Long Sleeve in Black $79 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more RVCA Swimwear BRIGITTE printed bikini set $237.68$190.15 from Farfetch Buy Now See more BRIGITTE Two-Piece Swimwear Cover One-Piece Long-Sleeve UPF 50 Swimsuit $190$171 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Cover One-Piece Swimwear Cover Long-Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit, Solid or Mesh $190 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Cover One-Piece Swimwear L-Space Callie Long Sleeve Swim Top $125$62.50 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more L-Space Two-Piece Swimwear