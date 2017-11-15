 Skip Nav
29 Rainbow Gifts That Are Straight-Up Magical — and Totally Meant For Grown-Ups
29 Rainbow Gifts That Are Straight-Up Magical — and Totally Meant For Grown-Ups

There's a rainbow obsession taking hold in fashion — and you don't have to be a kid to appreciate it. From cheeky, Crayola-colored motifs on handbags and sneakers to full-blown rainbow-inspired magic splashed onto cute tees and pajama sets, these bold pieces are all here to bring a smile to your face — especially since they're crafted with style too.

Yep, Rainbow Brite is all grown-up, and this set of sweet gifts is meant for fashion girls, from brands like Gucci, Anya Hindmarch, and even Hanky Panky. These pretty rainbow pieces are meant to bring joy and make a statement, which makes them perfect for holiday gift-giving. Keep reading for 29 of our editors' picks — and know when we say, "Happy shopping," we mean it.

Reformation Rainbow pajama set
$128
from thereformation.com
Buy Now
Edie Parker
Rainbow iPhone 6 / 6s / 7 Case
$45
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Edie Parker Tech Accessories
Forever 21
Rainbow Graphic Sweater
$19.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sweaters
Steve Madden rainbow luggage set
$200
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Saks Fifth Avenue Necklaces
EYEM by Ileana Makri Mini Rainbow Crystal Pendant Necklace
$175
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Necklaces
Loeffler Randall
Crossbody Pouch
$195
from Loeffler Randall
Buy Now See more Loeffler Randall Shoulder Bags
Edie Parker
Flavia Striped Acrylic Clutch
$1,495
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Edie Parker Clutches
Gucci
New Ace Metallic Rainbow Sneakers
$620
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Gucci Sneakers
Vanessa Mooney
X REVOLVE Gemstone Earrings
$55
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Vanessa Mooney Earrings
Ban.do neon light
$26
from bando.com
Buy Now
Milly
Rainbow Half Moon Clutch - Red
$295
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Milly Clutches
Anya Hindmarch
Rainbow Sticker for Handbag
$75
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Anya Hindmarch Bags
Gucci
Rainbow soft GG Supreme zip around wallet
$670
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Wallets
Hanky Panky
Colors of the Rainbow Thong 7 Pack
$182
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Hanky Panky Thongs
Nordstrom Sweaters
Women's Molly Goddard Charlie Rainbow Sweater
$230
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Sweaters
Les Petits Joueurs
Clouds Leather Card Case
$180
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Les Petits Joueurs Bags
Kenneth Jay Lane
Triple Tier Drop Earrings
$88 $35.20
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kenneth Jay Lane Earrings
Shein
Rainbow Embroidered Appliques Mesh Triangle Bra
$6
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Bras
Gucci
Pursuit Heart & Rainbow Patch Leather Slides
$480
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Gucci Sandals
Kate Spade
Small Square Glitter Stud Earrings
$38
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Earrings
Les Petits Joueurs
Alex Mini Rainbow Love Frame Bag
$995
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Les Petits Joueurs Satchels
Intermix Shoulder Bags
Tambonita Gold Chain Rainbow Shimmer Bucket Bag
$590
from Intermix
Buy Now See more Intermix Shoulder Bags
Anya Hindmarch
Smiley rainbow tote
$450
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Anya Hindmarch Duffels & Totes
Marc Jacobs
Snapshot Zipper Leather Shoulder Bag
$295
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Shoulder Bags
shopbop.com Women's Fashion
Georgia Perry Rainbow Pin
$15
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Women's Fashion
Roxanne Assoulin's Rainbow Brite Bracelets
$210
from roxanneassoulin.com
Buy Now
Moschino
My Little Pony Cotton-jersey T-shirt - White
$250
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Moschino Tees
Gucci
Multicolor Rainbow Plexiglass Watch
$895
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Gucci Watches
Topshop Socks
Rainbow sporty tube ankle socks
$6
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Socks
