Rainbow Gifts
29 Rainbow Gifts That Are Straight-Up Magical — and Totally Meant For Grown-Ups
There's a rainbow obsession taking hold in fashion — and you don't have to be a kid to appreciate it. From cheeky, Crayola-colored motifs on handbags and sneakers to full-blown rainbow-inspired magic splashed onto cute tees and pajama sets, these bold pieces are all here to bring a smile to your face — especially since they're crafted with style too.
Yep, Rainbow Brite is all grown-up, and this set of sweet gifts is meant for fashion girls, from brands like Gucci, Anya Hindmarch, and even Hanky Panky. These pretty rainbow pieces are meant to bring joy and make a statement, which makes them perfect for holiday gift-giving. Keep reading for 29 of our editors' picks — and know when we say, "Happy shopping," we mean it.
Rainbow iPhone 6 / 6s / 7 Case
$45
EYEM by Ileana Makri Mini Rainbow Crystal Pendant Necklace
$175
Crossbody Pouch
$195
from Loeffler Randall
Flavia Striped Acrylic Clutch
$1,495
X REVOLVE Gemstone Earrings
$55
from REVOLVE
Rainbow Sticker for Handbag
$75
from Neiman Marcus
Colors of the Rainbow Thong 7 Pack
$182
Women's Molly Goddard Charlie Rainbow Sweater
$230
from Nordstrom
Clouds Leather Card Case
$180
Triple Tier Drop Earrings
$88 $35.20
Pursuit Heart & Rainbow Patch Leather Slides
$480
Small Square Glitter Stud Earrings
$38
Alex Mini Rainbow Love Frame Bag
$995
from Neiman Marcus
Tambonita Gold Chain Rainbow Shimmer Bucket Bag
$590
from Intermix
Smiley rainbow tote
$450
from Farfetch
Snapshot Zipper Leather Shoulder Bag
$295
Georgia Perry Rainbow Pin
$15
My Little Pony Cotton-jersey T-shirt - White
$250
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
