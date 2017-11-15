29 Rainbow Gifts That Are Straight-Up Magical — and Totally Meant For Grown-Ups

There's a rainbow obsession taking hold in fashion — and you don't have to be a kid to appreciate it. From cheeky, Crayola-colored motifs on handbags and sneakers to full-blown rainbow-inspired magic splashed onto cute tees and pajama sets, these bold pieces are all here to bring a smile to your face — especially since they're crafted with style too.

Yep, Rainbow Brite is all grown-up, and this set of sweet gifts is meant for fashion girls, from brands like Gucci, Anya Hindmarch, and even Hanky Panky. These pretty rainbow pieces are meant to bring joy and make a statement, which makes them perfect for holiday gift-giving. Keep reading for 29 of our editors' picks — and know when we say, "Happy shopping," we mean it.