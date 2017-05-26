5/26/17 5/26/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Summer Retro Swimsuits 2017 Channel Your Inner Old Hollywood Bombshell in These 15 Retro Swimsuits May 26, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 18 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. If you want a swimsuit that's both timeless and flattering, you should look to the silhouettes from the '40s, '50s, and '60s. High-waisted bottoms, halter-neck tops, and rouched one-pieces were all very popular back then, and we couldn't be happier that the iconic cuts have returned. If you want to feel like a silver-screen star, snag one of these vintage-inspired swimsuits this Summer. Retro has never seemed so forward-thinking. Seafolly Flower Festival Boyleg One-Piece Swimsuit The boy-leg cut of this one-piece swimsuit ($158) gives you a little extra coverage so you can frolic along the beach comfortably. Seafolly Flower Festival Boyleg One-Piece $158 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Seafolly One-Piece Swimwear MUMU High Tide Bikini This bikini top ($72) and bottom ($78) look like something straight out of a pin-up photo. MUMU Tahiti Triangle Bikini Top ~ Cherry Pie Gingham $72 from Show Me Your Mumu Buy Now See more MUMU Two-Piece Swimwear MUMU High Tide High Rise Bottom ~ Cherry Pie Gingham $78 from Show Me Your Mumu Buy Now See more MUMU Two-Piece Swimwear Topshop Structured Swimsuit Silver dots add a little shimmer to this black and white swimsuit ($58). Topshop Structured swimsuit $58 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop One-Piece Swimwear Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-PIece Colby Ruffle Button Bikini Kendall Jenner was just spotted wearing this millennial pink high-wasted bikini ($420). Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-PIece Colby Ruffle Button Bikini $420 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Swimwear ASOS Buckle Belt Embellished Swimsuit Fashion girls know that you can belt anything, even a swimsuit ($56). Asos Buckle Belt Embellished Swimsuit $56 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Belts Adriana Degreas Knotted Halter Neck Swimsuit The plunging neckline on this yellow swimsuit ($295) adds a little sex appeal. NET-A-PORTER.COM One-Piece Swimwear Adriana Degreas - Knotted Halterneck Swimsuit - Yellow $295 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM One-Piece Swimwear Diane von Furstenberg Constructed Bikini The electric blue shade of this bandeau top ($138) and bottom ($108) make the old-school design feel more modern. Diane von Furstenberg Constructed Bandeau Top $138 from DVF.com Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Two-Piece Swimwear Diane von Furstenberg High Waisted Reversible Bikini Bottom $108 from DVF.com Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Two-Piece Swimwear Ted Baker Citrus Bloom One-Piece Swimsuit The molded cups on this one-piece swimsuit ($165) will give you extra support. Ted Baker Women's Citrus Bloom One-Piece Swimsuit $165 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Ted Baker One-Piece Swimwear Esther Williams Bathing Beauty One-Piece Swimsuit The side ruching on the bodice of this one-piece swimsuit ($90) is so flattering. Esther Williams Bathing Beauty One-Piece Swimsuit in Red - 16-34 in 28 $89.99 from ModCloth Buy Now See more Esther Williams One-Piece Swimwear Solid & Striped Brigitte Bikini Marilyn Monroe would approve of this bikini top ($88) and bottom ($88). Solid & Striped Brigitte Bikini Bikini Top $88 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear Solid & Striped Brigitte Bikini Bikini Bikini Bottom $88 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear ModCloth Divine by the Shoreline One-Piece Swimsuit This one-piece swimsuit ($75) would look amazing with a red manicure. ModCloth One-Piece Swimwear ModCloth Divine By the Shoreline One-Piece Swimsuit in M $74.99 from ModCloth Buy Now See more ModCloth One-Piece Swimwear Oscar de la Renta Flagpole x Babe Swimsuit You obviously need this retro swimsuit ($247) for Fourth of July. Oscar de la Renta Flagpole x Babe Swimsuit $495 $247.50 from Oscar de la Renta Buy Now See more Oscar de la Renta One-Piece Swimwear Aerie High-Waisted Bikini If you're just delving into the world of vintage-inspired swimwear, this classic polka-dot bikini top ($21) and bottom ($18) is a good place to start. aerie Lightly Lined Bikini Top $34.95 $20.97 from American Eagle Buy Now See more aerie Two-Piece Swimwear aerie Hi-Rise Bikini Bottom $29.95 $17.97 from American Eagle Buy Now See more aerie Two-Piece Swimwear Melissa Odabash Zanzibar Knotted Halter Neck Swimsuit The twisted halter neck of this swimsuit ($230) will highlight smaller busts. Melissa Odabash Zanzibar Knotted Halterneck Swimsuit - Azure $230 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Melissa Odabash One-Piece Swimwear J.Crew Deep-V Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit This wrap one-piece swimsuit ($70) also comes in black and red — it's a simple and pretty look. J.Crew Deep-V wrap one-piece swimsuit $98 $69.99 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Swimwear Share this post SwimsuitsSummer FashionSummerVintageShopping