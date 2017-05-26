Channel Your Inner Old Hollywood Bombshell in These 15 Retro Swimsuits

If you want a swimsuit that's both timeless and flattering, you should look to the silhouettes from the '40s, '50s, and '60s. High-waisted bottoms, halter-neck tops, and rouched one-pieces were all very popular back then, and we couldn't be happier that the iconic cuts have returned. If you want to feel like a silver-screen star, snag one of these vintage-inspired swimsuits this Summer. Retro has never seemed so forward-thinking.