Channel Your Inner Old Hollywood Bombshell in These 15 Retro Swimsuits

Channel Your Inner Old Hollywood Bombshell in These 15 Retro Swimsuits

Solid & Striped Brigitte Bikini

If you want a swimsuit that's both timeless and flattering, you should look to the silhouettes from the '40s, '50s, and '60s. High-waisted bottoms, halter-neck tops, and rouched one-pieces were all very popular back then, and we couldn't be happier that the iconic cuts have returned. If you want to feel like a silver-screen star, snag one of these vintage-inspired swimsuits this Summer. Retro has never seemed so forward-thinking.

Seafolly Flower Festival Boyleg One-Piece Swimsuit
Seafolly Flower Festival Boyleg One-Piece Swimsuit

The boy-leg cut of this one-piece swimsuit ($158) gives you a little extra coverage so you can frolic along the beach comfortably.

Seafolly
Flower Festival Boyleg One-Piece
$158
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Seafolly One-Piece Swimwear
MUMU High Tide Bikini
MUMU High Tide Bikini

This bikini top ($72) and bottom ($78) look like something straight out of a pin-up photo.

MUMU
Tahiti Triangle Bikini Top ~ Cherry Pie Gingham
$72
from Show Me Your Mumu
Buy Now See more MUMU Two-Piece Swimwear
MUMU
High Tide High Rise Bottom ~ Cherry Pie Gingham
$78
from Show Me Your Mumu
Buy Now See more MUMU Two-Piece Swimwear
Topshop Structured Swimsuit
Topshop Structured Swimsuit

Silver dots add a little shimmer to this black and white swimsuit ($58).

Topshop
Structured swimsuit
$58
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop One-Piece Swimwear
Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-PIece Colby Ruffle Button Bikini
Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-PIece Colby Ruffle Button Bikini

Kendall Jenner was just spotted wearing this millennial pink high-wasted bikini ($420).

Lisa Marie Fernandez
Two-PIece Colby Ruffle Button Bikini
$420
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Swimwear
ASOS Buckle Belt Embellished Swimsuit
ASOS Buckle Belt Embellished Swimsuit

Fashion girls know that you can belt anything, even a swimsuit ($56).

Asos
Buckle Belt Embellished Swimsuit
$56
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Belts
Adriana Degreas Knotted Halter Neck Swimsuit
Adriana Degreas Knotted Halter Neck Swimsuit

The plunging neckline on this yellow swimsuit ($295) adds a little sex appeal.

NET-A-PORTER.COM One-Piece Swimwear
Adriana Degreas - Knotted Halterneck Swimsuit - Yellow
$295
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM One-Piece Swimwear
Diane von Furstenberg Constructed Bikini
Diane von Furstenberg Constructed Bikini

The electric blue shade of this bandeau top ($138) and bottom ($108) make the old-school design feel more modern.

Diane von Furstenberg
Constructed Bandeau Top
$138
from DVF.com
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Two-Piece Swimwear
Diane von Furstenberg
High Waisted Reversible Bikini Bottom
$108
from DVF.com
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Two-Piece Swimwear
Ted Baker Citrus Bloom One-Piece Swimsuit
Ted Baker Citrus Bloom One-Piece Swimsuit

The molded cups on this one-piece swimsuit ($165) will give you extra support.

Ted Baker
Women's Citrus Bloom One-Piece Swimsuit
$165
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ted Baker One-Piece Swimwear
Esther Williams Bathing Beauty One-Piece Swimsuit
Esther Williams Bathing Beauty One-Piece Swimsuit

The side ruching on the bodice of this one-piece swimsuit ($90) is so flattering.

Esther Williams
Bathing Beauty One-Piece Swimsuit in Red - 16-34 in 28
$89.99
from ModCloth
Buy Now See more Esther Williams One-Piece Swimwear
Solid & Striped Brigitte Bikini
Solid & Striped Brigitte Bikini

Marilyn Monroe would approve of this bikini top ($88) and bottom ($88).

Solid & Striped
Brigitte Bikini Bikini Top
$88
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear
Solid & Striped
Brigitte Bikini Bikini Bikini Bottom
$88
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear
ModCloth Divine by the Shoreline One-Piece Swimsuit
ModCloth Divine by the Shoreline One-Piece Swimsuit

This one-piece swimsuit ($75) would look amazing with a red manicure.

ModCloth One-Piece Swimwear
ModCloth Divine By the Shoreline One-Piece Swimsuit in M
$74.99
from ModCloth
Buy Now See more ModCloth One-Piece Swimwear
Oscar de la Renta Flagpole x Babe Swimsuit
Oscar de la Renta Flagpole x Babe Swimsuit

You obviously need this retro swimsuit ($247) for Fourth of July.

Oscar de la Renta
Flagpole x Babe Swimsuit
$495 $247.50
from Oscar de la Renta
Buy Now See more Oscar de la Renta One-Piece Swimwear
Aerie High-Waisted Bikini
Aerie High-Waisted Bikini

If you're just delving into the world of vintage-inspired swimwear, this classic polka-dot bikini top ($21) and bottom ($18) is a good place to start.

aerie
Lightly Lined Bikini Top
$34.95 $20.97
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more aerie Two-Piece Swimwear
aerie
Hi-Rise Bikini Bottom
$29.95 $17.97
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more aerie Two-Piece Swimwear
Melissa Odabash Zanzibar Knotted Halter Neck Swimsuit
Melissa Odabash Zanzibar Knotted Halter Neck Swimsuit

The twisted halter neck of this swimsuit ($230) will highlight smaller busts.

Melissa Odabash
Zanzibar Knotted Halterneck Swimsuit - Azure
$230
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Melissa Odabash One-Piece Swimwear
J.Crew Deep-V Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit
J.Crew Deep-V Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit

This wrap one-piece swimsuit ($70) also comes in black and red — it's a simple and pretty look.

J.Crew
Deep-V wrap one-piece swimsuit
$98 $69.99
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Swimwear
