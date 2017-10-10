 Skip Nav
Kate Middleton Got All the Royals Hooked on This Dress Trend

When Dolce & Gabbana dressed Kate Middleton for the first time for the Chinese president's state visit, everyone seemed to agree it was about time. The duchess pulled off her plum lace sheath elegantly, accessorized to perfection with a cranberry purse and shoes. After that, she continued to sport similar designs from the Italian fashion house, one fitted black sheath and an ivory midi for the Royal Ascot.

If Kate's fellow royals like Princess Mary and Queen Máxima already owned their Dolce & Gabbana pieces, they seemed to take a style note when they each pulled them out for wear. Princess Mary recently wore her cherry red dress belted while in Iceland. And Queen Máxima has the short-sleeved version in gray-blue. Read on to see these power women in Dolce & Gabbana, then add a touch of royalty to your own wardrobe when you shop similar looks.

Kate First Wore a Dolce & Gabbana Dress in October 2015 During China's State Visit
The Next Month, She Wore This Black D&G Style For the Festival of Remembrance
Kate Wore This Cream Dolce & Gabbana Midi For the Royal Ascot in June 2016
Queen Máxima Attended the 5th Innovation Summit in Her Dolce & Gabbana Sheath in May 2016
Princess Mary Belted Her Red Dolce & Gabbana Number at a Concert in Iceland in January 2017
