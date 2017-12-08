 Skip Nav
0
Stranger Things 2's Sadie Sink Is the Next Big Fashion Girl in the Making

She may be the new skater girl in town, Max, in Stranger Things 2 — often clad in blue jeans and a hoodie — but IRL, Sadie Sink couldn't be more different from her onscreen alter ego. Like her co-star Dacre Montgomery, the 15-year-old's star power is climbing fast since the show dropped, and so too, it seems, is her red carpet style cred.

Just as Millie Bobby Brown is now widely a fashion darling as she is an Emmy-nominated actress, Sadie's already had many luxury brands such as Chanel, Alexander Wang, and Valentino at arm's length while on the promotional trail for Stranger Things. So far, we've seen she's a fan of classic, feminine silhouettes, and isn't one to shy away from color or bold details. See some of her best looks below — we've got a feeling this is only the beginning.

— Additional reporting by Nikita Ramsinghani

Wearing a Chanel dress.
Wearing a Prada dress and Sergio Rossi shoes. She accessorized with Beladora rings and a Sara Weinstock ear cuff.
Wearing a colorful dress and Chiara Ferragni flats.
Wearing an Alexander Wang ensemble.
Wearing a Chanel outfit.
Wearing a white floral dress and red pointed-toe flats.
Wearing a floral dress by Kate Spade New York and a pair of glittery sneakers.
Wearing a white dress with black boots.
Wearing a blue and white lace ensemble.
Sadie SinkStranger ThingsStyle ProfileRed CarpetCelebrity Style
