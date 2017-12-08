Stranger Things 2's Sadie Sink Is the Next Big Fashion Girl in the Making

She may be the new skater girl in town, Max, in Stranger Things 2 — often clad in blue jeans and a hoodie — but IRL, Sadie Sink couldn't be more different from her onscreen alter ego. Like her co-star Dacre Montgomery, the 15-year-old's star power is climbing fast since the show dropped, and so too, it seems, is her red carpet style cred.

Just as Millie Bobby Brown is now widely a fashion darling as she is an Emmy-nominated actress, Sadie's already had many luxury brands such as Chanel, Alexander Wang, and Valentino at arm's length while on the promotional trail for Stranger Things. So far, we've seen she's a fan of classic, feminine silhouettes, and isn't one to shy away from color or bold details. See some of her best looks below — we've got a feeling this is only the beginning.

— Additional reporting by Nikita Ramsinghani