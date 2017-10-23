Obviously This Blogger's Wedding Look Comes With Some Really Good Shoes

If you've been following Jane Aldridge, aka Sea of Shoes, then you know the blogger's penchant for eclectic, vintage-forward fashion and her serious love of shoes. Both were on display at her wedding on Saturday. As a bride, Jane stunned in a romantic, off-the-shoulder gown fit for a Jane Austen heroine and complete with a bustle. She finished the look with a stunning solitaire ring and a simple strand of diamonds on her wrist, while flowers in her hair added to the fairy-tale feel.

Still, it wouldn't be a Jane Aldridge signature look without a pair of fabulous shoes — and the bride delivered. Jane selected a shimmering gold pair of pumps that complemented, without upstaging, her gorgeous dress. Read on to see the blogger's dream-worthy look in all its glory.