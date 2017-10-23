 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
These Will Be the Biggest Fashion Trends in 2018 — Are You Ready?
Disney
We're Already Planning Our Disney Street Style Star Halloween Costume
Holiday Fashion
I Made a Career Out of Shopping, and These Are the 13 Items I'm Excited to Buy This Week
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Obviously This Blogger's Wedding Look Comes With Some Really Good Shoes

If you've been following Jane Aldridge, aka Sea of Shoes, then you know the blogger's penchant for eclectic, vintage-forward fashion and her serious love of shoes. Both were on display at her wedding on Saturday. As a bride, Jane stunned in a romantic, off-the-shoulder gown fit for a Jane Austen heroine and complete with a bustle. She finished the look with a stunning solitaire ring and a simple strand of diamonds on her wrist, while flowers in her hair added to the fairy-tale feel.

Still, it wouldn't be a Jane Aldridge signature look without a pair of fabulous shoes — and the bride delivered. Jane selected a shimmering gold pair of pumps that complemented, without upstaging, her gorgeous dress. Read on to see the blogger's dream-worthy look in all its glory.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fashion InstagramsWedding DressWedding
Pippa Middleton
Let Professional Wedding Guest Pippa Middleton Inspire Your Next Look
by Marcia Moody
Harley Viera-Newton Wedding Dress
Celebrity Style
This Fashion Girl Just Wore the Lace Wedding Dress You Weren't Expecting
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Favorite Flowers of the Royal Family
The Royals
Every Royal Bride Has a Sprig of This 1 Flower in Her Bouquet
by Marcia Moody
What to Know Before Wedding Dress Shopping
Advice
3 Things I Wish I'd Known Before Going Wedding Dress Shopping For the First Time
by Lisa Peterson
The Most Important Thing About Your Wedding
Wedding
I've Been Married 11 Years and This Is What I Remember About My Wedding Day
by Colleen Dilthey Thomas
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds