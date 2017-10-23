Sea of Shoes Wedding Dress
Obviously This Blogger's Wedding Look Comes With Some Really Good Shoes
If you've been following Jane Aldridge, aka Sea of Shoes, then you know the blogger's penchant for eclectic, vintage-forward fashion and her serious love of shoes. Both were on display at her wedding on Saturday. As a bride, Jane stunned in a romantic, off-the-shoulder gown fit for a Jane Austen heroine and complete with a bustle. She finished the look with a stunning solitaire ring and a simple strand of diamonds on her wrist, while flowers in her hair added to the fairy-tale feel.
Still, it wouldn't be a Jane Aldridge signature look without a pair of fabulous shoes — and the bride delivered. Jane selected a shimmering gold pair of pumps that complemented, without upstaging, her gorgeous dress. Read on to see the blogger's dream-worthy look in all its glory.